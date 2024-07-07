Chris Murphy Says Biden Should ‘Do More’ to Convince Voters: ‘The President Needs to Make Some Moves’ | Video

President Joe Biden’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos wasn’t enough to answer questions that voters have about his cognitive health ahead of November’s election, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. “I think the president needs to do more,” he explained.

Despite that, Murphy hasn’t ruled out Biden’s ability to lead. “No president has had this level of legislative accomplishment in their first four years as Joe Biden. I think that he’s got to go out there this week and show the American public that he is still that Joe Biden. That they have come to know and love. I take him at his word. I believe that he can do it,” the senator explained.

The coming week is “critical,” Murphy continued. “I do think the clock is ticking.”

Bash pressed the senator, noting, “There wasn’t a no and there wasn’t a yes there. It sounds like you’re in a wait-and-see mode.”

Murphy emphasized that he is still behind Biden. “Well, listen, I support Joe Biden. Period. Stop,” he explained. “But I know that there are a lot of voters out there that need to be convinced that Thursday night’s debate performance was a bad night. And ultimately, I’m supporting Joe Biden. I’m going to vote for Joe Biden, but the president needs millions of votes.”

Bash asked Murphy what other steps Biden could take to instill confidence in voters, and he was quick to respond that the president “is best served by continuing to show the American public that he can run the country well, that he can help lead the free world. But to the extent that he does have time to campaign, I think it is more important for him to be out there speaking directly to the public.”

You can watch the interview with Sen. Chris Murphy in the video above.