Chris Pine to Star in and Make Directorial Debut on ‘Poolman’ With Annette Bening and Danny DeVito

Chris Pine is set to star in and make his feature directorial debut with “Poolman,” for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Annette Bening and Danny Devito are attached to star in the project as well.

In the mystery/comedy, “Poolman” has Pine playing Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito, Bening). When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles.

The film, which is eyeing a June 2022 production start in Los Angeles, will be produced by Pine, Stacey Sher for Shiny Penny Productions, Patty Jenkins for Wicious Pictures, and Ian Gotler. Stuart Ford and Linda McDonough are the executive producers. “Poolman” reunites Pine with his “Wonder Waman” director Jenkins.

Pine co-wrote the script with Gotler, who is a partner at Pine’s Barry Linen Motion Pictures banner.

Pine, Jenkins, Sher and AGC’s Ford are presenting “Poolman” to buyers this week at the EFM. The film is being pitched as “’Big Lebowski’ meets LA film noir with a healthy splash of ‘La La Land.’”

CAA Media Finance is co-repping domestic rights on “Poolman” with AGC, which is financing the project.

Pine is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management and Gendler & Kelly. Bening is repped by CAA and Mark Gochman of Gochman Law Group. DeVito is repped by CAA and Joel Behr of Behr & Abramson. Jenkins is repped by CAA and Sher are repped by CAA and Kevin Marks at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, & Brown.

