Savannah Chrisley, daughter of “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie, updated E! News about how her parents are faring in prison after they were indicted for tax fraud.

“Mentally, it’s a hard place to be at. You do the same things over and over and over again, every single day. And missing their kids… Missing us is hard, but also missing each other,” she told E! News in an exclusive interview.

Adding that “another way that the system is broken” is the fact it’s keeping them apart, Savannah said, “They were together 24/7 and they’ve gone now eight months without speaking, and that’s the tough part.”

Todd and Julie’s prison sentences were reduced earlier this month. The reality TV star and his second wife received a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. Todd received a 12-year sentence in November while Julie received seven years. Each parent received 16 months of probation.

“It took off about two years of dad’s of the reduction and 18 months of mom’s,” Savannah, who hosts the “Unlocked” podcast, told E! News’ Francesca Amiker.

Todd’s release from the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida was moved up to Jan. 22, 2033. Julie currently serves her sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, and her release date was moved up to Oct. 19, 2028. Savannah mentioned a filed appeal and the “waiting game” for final answers.

The daughter will soon appear on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” She will also participate in a new unscripted docuseries announced by Scout Productions in August. The untitled series will follow Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley after the parents received their prison sentences. No network has been announced to distribute the show yet.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions,” Savannah said in a press release obtained by TheWrap. “Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled, and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. We’re so happy to be back.”