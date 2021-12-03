Clubhouse Fever Is Fading After Fast Start | Chart

by | December 3, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Social audio started strong earlier this year, but the growth has slowed rapidly

Clubhouse’s popularity is falling as quickly as it rose to the top.

Due to the slow introduction of key features, poor scalability and the lack of monetization options, analysts say Clubhouse is losing ground when it comes to getting users to stay on the platform. Instead, social media users are turning back to more robust social platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, to cast a wider net.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

