The Future of Social Audio Is Bite-Size

by | July 28, 2021 @ 12:00 PM

Social apps experiment with finding the sweet spot for soundbites

Since Clubhouse pushed the concept of social audio, there has been gaining interest from upstart companies and social media giants to get ahead of the next big trend in audio apps. Now the content economy is carving out a new market: the creation of bite-size audio recordings or micro-podcasts that run anywhere from 90 seconds to a few minutes.

Short-form audio is easier to share, cheaper to make and less time-consuming. It’s the kind of on-the-go content people are seeking — and the social giants are taking notice. Facebook earlier this year started experimenting with Soundbites, its short-form audio feature, and Twitter has also been testing a feature for voice tweets up to 140 seconds.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

