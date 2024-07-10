Veteran Media Critic Brian Lowry Among CNN’s 100 Layoffs

The move came Wednesday as part of CEO Mark Thompson’s broad restructuring plan

Brian Lowry speaks at a 2014 event at the The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California.
Brian Lowry speaks at a 2014 event at the The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. (CREDIT: Getty)

Brian Lowry, a veteran media critic, is among the 100 staffers being let go at CNN, TheWrap confirmed on Wednesday, as part of CEO Mark Thompson’s broad restructuring plan.

Lowry has been a senior writer at CNN since 2016.

On X, Lowry acknowledged his firing, quipping, “First time for everything. To quote the late great Norman Lear’s memoir title, ‘Even This I Get to Experience.’”

His recent articles for the outlet include one on streaming re-bundling, a review of the Ti West horror film “MaXXXine” and an obituary for actor Donald Sutherland.

In a note sent to staff on Wednesday morning, Thompson announced the layoffs and plans to merge all of the network’s newsrooms, as well as his intention to launch a new subscription-based news model by the end of the year. He further noted that approximately 100 of the current 3,500 staffers would be cut.

“In addition to some new posts and opportunities we have opened up at CNN, we’re also announcing some staff reductions across the company today,” Thompson wrote. “Wherever possible, we’ve closed open positions rather than target currently occupied roles. However, some of our colleagues will learn today that their jobs are being eliminated or are at risk.”

An article on CNN’s site noted that the laid-off employees will be eligible for severance packages.

Thompson was named chairman and CEO in August 2023, replacing outgoing boss Chris Licht, who held the job for just over a year.

Lowry was previously a TV critic and columnist for Variety and, prior to that, he spent seven years as a reporter and columnist at the Los Angeles Times. Throughout his career, he was also a contributor to National Public Radio and FoxSports.com.

Additionally, he cohosts TV Guide Network’s weekly talk show “Square Off” about the TV industry and has written two authorized companion guides to “The X-Files.”

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

