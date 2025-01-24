CNN’s Lineup Changes: The Flawed Thinking Behind Mark Thompson’s Latest Move | Analysis

CNN made some key changes to its lineup on Thursday, including removing Jim Acosta, one of its best-known reporters, from his daily morning show. But will those tweaks be enough to win back viewers? Such improvement appears unlkely, as CEO Mark Thompson continues to seek a broader framework to address the formidable array of challenges plaguing CNN’s entire business model.

Yes, ditching Acosta — who has had a well-publicized contentious relationship with President Donald Trump, who reentered the White House this week — was a notable move, one that many will perceive as an olive branch to the new administration.

Still, the changes are more cosmetic than colossal: Jake Tapper, perhaps the network’s most respected anchor, saw his start time moved back an hour to 5 p.m.