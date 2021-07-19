CNN Sets 2022 Launch for CNN+ Streaming Service

CNN will launch its streaming service, CNN+, next year, the network announced Monday. CNN+ will debut in the first quarter of 2022.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and President of CNN Worldwide, in a Monday statement.

He went on, “As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”

CNN talent, like politics reporter and editor at large, Chris Cillizza, promoted the sign-up page for the new venture on Twitter.

CNN+ will provide original, live, on-demand and interactive programming and will have eight to 12 hours of live, daily programming available at launch. The cable network’s “most prominent talent” will be seen on the platform, as will new faces, said a release. According to reports, CNN+ poached Kasie Hunt from MSNBC. She departed the competing network last week.

