jeff zucker cnn

Jeff Zucker’s CNN Legacy: A 29% Drop in the Key Demo Audience During His 9 Years in Charge

by | February 2, 2022 @ 4:09 PM

Fox News has soared in the last decade, while MSNBC has experienced mixed ratings results since Zucker took over CNN in January 2013

Jeff Zucker suddenly resigned as CNN president on Wednesday, sending shock waves through the cable news world. Zucker, who took over CNN on Jan. 1, 2013, has been a huge player in that world — but was his tenure good for the cable news channel, ratings-wise? The really short answer: No.

CNN viewership in primetime has fallen 3%, from 659,000 in January 2013 to 636,000 last month. That part’s not so bad!

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

