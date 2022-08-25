Media critics Margaret Sullivan Howard Kurtz Brian Stelter

Leaders of media criticism (from left) Margaret Sullivan, Howard Kurtz and Brian Stelter. (Getty Images)

CNN Has No Plans to Replace ‘Reliable Sources’ – Creating a Huge Void in Media Criticism

by | August 25, 2022 @ 3:40 PM

Watchdogging the watchdogs won’t be ”as broad of a conversation“ in mainstream media, experts tell TheWrap

CNN has no plans to replace Brian Stelter’s just-canceled “Reliable Sources” with another media-focused show in the foreseeable future, TheWrap has learned.

“There are a number of programs in the concept and development phases, and it’s possible media coverage will be an element of a show,” a network insider told TheWrap, “but no indication that an exclusively media beat show is part of the plan.”

Loree Seitz

