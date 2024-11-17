‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Release Schedule: When Does Part 3 Stream?

The final stretch for “Cobra Kai” has arrived, but the wait might be longer than hoped.

“Cobra Kai” has been airing the final season of the series in chunks of five episodes since July. Part 2 debuted Friday, Nov. 15 — and now comes the wait for the story to wrap up. At one point, Netflix said the final episodes of the series were expected in January 2025, but now the streamer just states the episodes are coming at some point in 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final episodes of “Cobra Kai” Season 6.

When does “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 3 come out?

The last batch of the final season of “Cobra Kai” is set to drop in 2025. A specific date has not been given yet.

What time will “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 3 drop?

While there isn’t a date yet for the final episodes of “Cobra Kai,” it will follow the binge method made popular by Netflix. All the remaining episodes will drop at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET once the date is set.

How many episodes will “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 3 have?

Although “Cobra Kai” is coming to an end, the final season got an extended episode order. Like Part 1 and 2 before it, Part 3 of Season 6 will include five episodes. If the trend continues, each of the final episodes are expected to between 30 and 45 minutes each.

Where will the franchise go after “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 3?

Although this is the end of “Cobra Kai,” “The Karate Kid” franchise is healthy as ever. A new movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan is scheduled to release in 2025 sometime after “Cobra Kai.” It’s unclear how much crossover the show and movie will have, but there is still a way to get that karate fix.