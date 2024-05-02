The upcoming sixth and final season “Cobra Kai” has set its dates for a three-part premiere on Netflix. The first two parts will debut on July 18 and Nov. 28, respectively, with a finale event set to land on the streamer in 2025.

The series, which is a continuation of the iconic “Karate Kid” film franchise, will will pick up with Cobra Kai’s elimination from the Valley as senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

“Cobra Kai” stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O’Brien.

The series is written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who executive produce via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The first five seasons of “Cobra Kai” are available to stream now on Netflix. Check out a teaser for the final season in the video above.

See the first images from “Cobra Kai” Season 6 below.