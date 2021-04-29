‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder, Producer Patrick Wachsberger Reunite for ‘Impossible’

“CODA” director Sian Heder is reuniting with the film’s producer Patrick Wachsberger and his Picture Perfect Federation to develop a feature film titled “Impossible.”

Heder will write and directed the project, based on a novel of the same name written by Sarah Lotz. Ashley Stern is also producing via Picture Perfect Federation, alongside Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill for Black Label Media, as well as Sherry Marsh for Marsh Entertainment.

“Impossible” tells the story of Nick, a ghostwriter who is disappointed in himself, and Bee, his soon-to-be ex-wife. Their relationships starts over a misdirected email that lands in Bee’s inbox, and they develop feelings for each other over time. However, when they meet in person, they realize it’s love at the right time, but at not the wrong place.

“‘Impossible’ takes an inventive and surprising look at the choices we make and how they have a butterfly effect in shaping who we are,” Heder said in a statement. “It’s a funny, captivating novel and I’m thrilled to be working with this team to adapt it.”

Wachsberger added: “I am pleased to once again work with the incredibly talented Sian Heder, one of the world’s most promising writer/directors. Along with Ashley, we look forward to developing and producing a romantic comedy for our time with Molly, Trent, and Thad of Black Label as well as Sherry on board to produce.”

Heder most recently wrote and directed “CODA,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Apple in a record-breaking sale following rave reviews. Wachsberger produced with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Jérôme Seydoux. Heder also directed “Tallulah,” starring Elliot Page and Allison Janney, which premiered at Sundance in 2016 and was acquired by Netflix. Her other credits include serving as showrunner for Apple’s “Little America” and writing for Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.”

Heder is represented by ICM Partners. Alan Grodin of Weintraub Tobin and Suzanne Rosencrans negotiated the deal on behalf Picture Perfect Federation and Black Label Media, respectively. The author of the book, Sarah Lotz, is represented by APA and Blake Friedmann Literary Agency / A.M. Heath Literary Agency.