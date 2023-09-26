Comedy website CollegeHumor is rebranding to Dropout, the name of their subscription streaming platform that was launched five years ago today.

CollegeHumor was founded in 1999 by Josh Abramson and Ricky Van Veen and is now the home of hit shows like “Dimension 20,” “Game Changer,” and “Make Some Noise.”

In a video released on Monday, CEO Sam Reich breaks down the challenges for the company over the last few years.

“Feels like a miracle we made it this far because frankly, we almost didn’t,” said Reich.

Reich continued, “Before Dropout was even two years old, our parent company dropped us, leaving us to pick up the pieces.”

In January 2020, Barry Diller’s IAC stopped funding the humor site, resulting in the layoff of over 100 employees.

“But against all odds, Dropout survived,” Reich continued in the video. “No one believed in us, not our corporate parents, not the industry at large, heck, not even some of us. … But someone did, you, the fans.”

“So to commemorate what is a huge milestone… we’re going to kill it,” says Reich as he takes a sledgehammer to a computer with the CollegeHumor logo in the center.

The Dropout CEO said, “After dropping out of CollegeHumor, dropping out of advertising, dropping out of corporate America, the name Dropout somehow feels more appropriate.”

“Rest in peace CollegeHumor,” said Reich while replacing the CollegeHumor logo with the new logo. “We’re Dropout now.”

Since IAC sold a majority stake in CH Media, the parent company of CollegeHumor and Dropout, to Reich, he has intended to bring the audience content, “ free from the limitations imposed by ad-supported and algorithm-dependent platforms.”

Dropout houses over 75 series, both long and short-form content. Subscription prices begin at $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.