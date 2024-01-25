Colman Domingo to Play Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic for Lionsgate and Universal

“Rustin” star Colman Domingo will take on the role of Michael Jackson’s father, Joe, in the upcoming Lionsgate and Universal musical biopic “Michael.”

The film stars Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the music icon in a film directed by Antoine Fuqua, of “Training Day” and “The Equalizer” fame. Graham King/GK Films will produce the film, with a script written by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation,” said Domingo in a statement. “After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level.”

“Few actors present themselves with Colman’s screen presence and force of will,” said Graham King. “We’re so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on this journey.”

“Colman has such incredible range – he puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation. I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager,” said Fuqua.

Colman is coming off an Oscar nomination on Tuesday for his work in the Netflix biopic, “Rustin,” wherein he played activist Bayard Rustin. He won an Emmy in 2022 for his work on the HBO teen drama “Euphoria.” He’ll next be seen on-screen in the Ethan Coen-directed comedic heist film “Drive-Away Dolls.”

Lionsgate and Universal will release “Michael” in theaters on April 18, 2025.