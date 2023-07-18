Comic-Con 2023: TheWrap’s Guide to Parties in San Diego

The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA labor strikes, claimed their first major fan expo victim in San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Last year, the annual geek fest was back in full swing post-COVID with the party scene returning with numerous bashes around Comic-Con.

But this year, with Hollywood talent practically forbidden from even attending the event, many brands have pulled out along with big-name party cancellations. Brands who sponsor Comic-Con bashes want Hollywood film and tv stars on their step and repeats. No stars? No brands? No parties.

Comic-Con’s biggest bash via Entertainment Weekly cancelled due to the strikes. IMDb, decided not to go forward with their annual yacht party, but will have a presence this year regardless. The yacht will serve as a floating fan experience and will be docked at Fifth Avenue Landing, directly behind the San Diego Convention Center.

Comic-Con 2023 is going to look like the cons of yore before Hollywood arrived. Compared to last year, parties are down 70% with only a single hosted bash on each night.

So here is The Wrap’s guide to key bashes and activations at this year’s Comic-Con International, set to kick off Wednesday, July 19, with Preview Night. We will continue to update this list if and when new events are announced.

Wednesday, July 19

Spice Punk – Opening Night Party With “Project K” and Den of Geek

In partnership with “Project K,” one of the most awaited Indian sci-fi films, join Den of Geek in the Wednesday party slot that HitFix owned in years’ past. 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Horton Gaslamp (311 Island Ave.). Invitation only.

Thursday, July 20

Fandom’s Sixth Annual Party Presented in Partnership With Paramount+ and Electronic Arts

Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform, is returning to San Diego to host its highly anticipated annual event during Comic-Con. The sixth annual Fandom party will be presented by streaming partner Paramount+ and gaming company EA. 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel. Invitation only.

Audible VIP Dinner for "Impact Winter" Season 2. Audible hosts an immersive feast at San Diego Comic-Con, celebrating the second season of "Impact Winter." The event will consist of a four-course meal and feature special guests and thrilling audio previews of the new season of the post-apocalyptic audio drama created by Travis Beacham ("Pacific Rim," "Carnival Row"). 7:00 p.m. at 643 G Street. Invitation only.

Friday, July 21

Step Into Jurassic Park Experience. Universal Products and Experiences and Amblin Entertainment present the Step Into Jurassic Park experience, which will feature unique integrations with Amazon, John Soules and Boxed Water — all of whom are coming together to bring the awe-inspiring magic of “Jurassic Park” to life. Fans will have the chance to interact, make purchases and indulge in the unique offerings that each brand has in store throughout the two-day experience. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at 325 15th St.

IGN SDCC Party Presented by Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. IGN's annual bash returns with their exclusive party presented by video game "Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon." DJ Babey Drew will be on the ones and twos. 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel. Invitation only.

Saturday, July 22