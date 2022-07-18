Comic-Con 2022: TheWrap’s Guide to Parties in San Diego

Is Hollywood ready to party again at Comic-Con after a two(ish) year break due to the pandemic? Will the con’s thriving party scene of years past be reborn? If the sampling below is any indication, it looks like things will be hopping in San Diego this week.

With over a half a dozen parties set to celebrate all things con, here is The Wrap’s guide to key bashes at this year’s Comic-Con International, set to kick off Wednesday, July 20, with Preview Night. We will continue to update this list as new events are announced.

Of course, Comic-Con has a strict mask mandate and many parties will have similar requirements, so be sure and double check if you’re going.

Wednesday, July 20

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Preview Night Party . Paramount and EOne kick off the first Hall H Panel of the upcoming fantasy film on Thursday, however on preview night they will also be hosting a VIP preview party for their SDCC Dungeons & Dragons Tavern Experience from 6:00PM – 9:00PM. Invitation only. 454 6th Avenue

. Paramount and EOne kick off the first Hall H Panel of the upcoming fantasy film on Thursday, however on preview night they will also be hosting a VIP preview party for their SDCC Dungeons & Dragons Tavern Experience from 6:00PM – 9:00PM. Invitation only. 454 6th Avenue Night at the Comic-Con Museum Honoring Spider-Man. Spider-Man gets inducted into the Comic Con Museum Character Hall of Fame with an induction ceremony. 6:30PM. 2131 Pan American Plaza. To purchase tickets click here.

Thursday, July 21

Fandom Party Sponsored by Paramount+. The Fandom Party returns to San Diego for Comic-Con and they’re partnering with streamer Paramount+ and the graphic novel and collectibles publisher Z2 Comics, along with an epic performance by visionary DJ, producer, and artist Don Diablo. 7:00PM – 11:00PM. Invitation only. Float at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Friday, July 22

IMDboat Hosts A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” Cast Party . IMDb will host an event celebrating the cast and filmmakers of A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” onboard the IMDboat. Later that evening, A24 will host an advance screening of the film at the Theater Box in Downtown San Diego with an introduction by the director and cast. 7:30PM – 11:30PM. Invitation only. IMDboat, 600 Convention Way.

. IMDb will host an event celebrating the cast and filmmakers of A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” onboard the IMDboat. Later that evening, A24 will host an advance screening of the film at the Theater Box in Downtown San Diego with an introduction by the director and cast. 7:30PM – 11:30PM. Invitation only. IMDboat, 600 Convention Way. Hollywood Reporter and FX Present “What We Do in the Shadows” The Hollywood Reporter and FX bring the World’s Greatest Vampire Nightclub to San Diego. Featuring your favorite vampire roommates (and their familiar) to come out of Staten Island in hundreds and hundreds of years. Invitation only. 8:00PM – 11PM. Vampire Night Club, 345 6th Avenue

The Hollywood Reporter and FX bring the World’s Greatest Vampire Nightclub to San Diego. Featuring your favorite vampire roommates (and their familiar) to come out of Staten Island in hundreds and hundreds of years. Invitation only. 8:00PM – 11PM. Vampire Night Club, 345 6th Avenue IGN presents The Callisto Protocol SDCC 2022 Party . IGN’s annual bash returns with their exclusive party presented by video game “The Callisto Protocol.” Invitation only. 7:30PM Float at the Hard Rock Hotel.

. IGN’s annual bash returns with their exclusive party presented by video game “The Callisto Protocol.” Invitation only. 7:30PM Float at the Hard Rock Hotel. FanologyPV and Nerdist present “Paper Girls” SDCC Party Invitation only. 8:00PM – Midnight. San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, 200 Harbor Drive, Suite 120

Saturday, July 23