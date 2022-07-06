Comic-Con 2022 Schedule: ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ and More (Updating)

We’re two weeks out from San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which happens to be the first real SDCC since COVID-19 shut everything down in 2020. Yes, Comic-Con international did hold a very small, stripped down version of the event last thanksgiving but this year marks the convention’s return — hopefully — to pre-COVID glory.

Naturally, you can expect a lot of great panels and events to plan for, and lucky for you, per tradition, today marks the start of daily news drops for the SDCC 2022 schedule. So grab your calendar and let’s get started.

Paramount claimed the first Hall H panel of SDCC 2022 with a look at “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which starts at noon on July 21 in Hall H.

Disney meanwhile has big TV-related plans, with panels announced for Disney+, ABC, FX, Hulu Disney Television Animation, Disney Television Studios and Disney branded television show panels.

Among the highlights are panels for FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Mayans MC,” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and “the Rookie” and “The Rookie: Feds,” and Disney+’s upcoming “National Treasure: Edge of History.” There’ll also be big panels for animated hits like FX’s “Archer” and Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy,” TBS’ “American Dad!” plus a panel for Hulu’s “The Orville: New Horizons.” And a lot more.

And yes, missing from Disney’s announced panels are appearances by its big blockbuster babies, Marvel Studios and “Star Wars,” but don’t worry, presumably they’ll be getting their own announcements — though bear in mind, with D23 coming later this summer, it’s strongly there’ll be a lot held back from SDCC.

Like always, there’s going to be a lot to digest, so if you’re looking for an easy run down of what to see, we have you covered. Read on for the current announced panels, and be sure and check back regularly, as we’ll be updating this post as more panels are announced.

Thursday July 21

10:45-11:45 a.m.: “The Rookie” and “The Rookie; Feds” – Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts join executive producers Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter to discuss how worlds will collide when “The Rookie” franchise expands with “The Rookie: Feds,” coming to ABC this fall. Ballroom 20

12:00 p.m.: “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — Paramount is bringing the film’s cast and creators to Hall H for a look at the upcoming film based on the classic role playing games. Attendees will receive a free collectible poster.

1:30-2:30 p.m.: “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY” – CLASS IN SESSION – Star and executive producer Quinta Brunson, and stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph join executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumackerfor a LIVE virtual panel to discuss the freshman series breakout hit ahead of its season two return on ABC this fall. The Q&A session will be moderated by Marcus Jones (awards editor, TV & Film at IndieWire). Indigo Ballroom

2:15-3:15 p.m.: “NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY” – The cast and executive producers will share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Disney+ Original series, which is an expansion of the hit film franchise. Series regulars Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley gather to discuss this upcoming action-adventure series, moderated by influencer Jenny Lorenzo. Ballroom 20

2:15-3:15 p.m.: “MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR” – MOON GIRL MAGIC! Join the cast and creative team of Disney Channel’s highly anticipated animated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” based on Marvel’s hit comic books, for a conversation about this innovative action-comedy series centered on African American teen girl Super Hero, Lunella Lafayette. Panelists include Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”), Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Hit-Monkey”), executive producer Steve Loter (“Kim Possible”), supervising producer Rodney Clouden (“Futurama”) and producer Pilar Flynn (“Elena of Avalor”) and will be moderated by Janine Rubenstein, editor-at-large, PEOPLE Magazine and host of PEOPLE Every Day. Room 6BCF

6:00-7:00 p.m.: “KOALA MAN” – G’day mates!A brand-new animated comedy from the creators of “Rick and Morty” and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” coming to Hulu, “Koala Man” makes its triumphant debut at San Diego Comic Con with creator, EP, and the Koala himself Michael Cusack, and EPs Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. Learn everything about what the suburban Aussie superhero is all about as the team unveils exclusive footage, breaking news, and more! Room: 6BCF

7:15-8:15 p.m.: “SOLAR OPPOSITES” – “Solar Opposites” makes its triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con! Join our panel for an out-of-this-world conversation with co-creators and EPs Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan andEP Josh Bycel who will discuss the newly released season three on Hulu and what the aliens are up to later this year, including exciting exclusive clips. Accompanied by cast members Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack, this Q&A and discussion is sure to be an otherworldly time. Room: 6BCF

Friday July 22

1:00-2:00 p.m.: “THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER” –♪ The! Proud! Family! What? ♪ Creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, and series stars Kyla Pratt (Penny), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey) and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega) discuss the critically acclaimed Disney+ revival of the groundbreaking animated series “The Proud Family” and share a behind-the-scenes look at the first season, moderated by Janine Rubenstein, editor-at-large, PEOPLE Magazine and host of PEOPLE Every Day. Room 6A

3:00-3:45 p.m.: “BOB’S BURGERS” –The Emmy® Award-winning animated FOX series “Bob’s Burgers” makes its triumphant return to San Diego hot off the critically acclaimed release of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie!” Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and director/producer Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming season; and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage followed by a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A. Indigo Ballroom

4:00-4:45 p.m.: FX’s “LITTLE DEMON”: Exclusive Pre-Series Premiere Sneak-Peek Screening and Q&A – It’s been long prophesized that a malevolent force would alter the universe for the rest of time, and you can get a front-row seat! Join FXX in celebrating its newest animated comedy, “Little Demon,” heading to the metaphysical realm of San Diego in advance of its August 25 series premiere. Thirteen years after being impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito), reluctant mother Laura (Aubrey Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul. Join Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza and Lucy DeVito, plus creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, and executive producer Dan Harmon for a not-to-be-missed exclusive screening, followed by an other-worldly Q&A moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.Indigo Ballroom

5:00-6:00 p.m.: FX’s “ARCHER”: Exclusive Season 13 Screening and Q&A – “Archer,” the award-winning animated comedy series, returns to San Diego in celebration of its upcoming 13th season! This year, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA and struggle to find their identity. Will they be able to maintain their independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? Join us for a not-to-be-missed exclusive screening of the season 13 opener, followed by a spirited Q&A with H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis. Indigo Ballroom

7:00-8:00 p.m.: “THE GREAT NORTH” – Join the Tobin family for a hilarious conversation about their outrageous Alaskan adventures on FOX’s hit animated series, “The Great North.” Creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, executive producer Loren Bouchard and stars Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla and Ron Funches discuss what’s to come and preview the upcoming third season with exclusive clips, breaking news and special appearances from star Jenny Slate and more. Room: 6BCF

Saturday July 23

10:00-11:00 a.m.: “THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE” – Join Creators/Executive Producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth and Executive Producer Steve Loter for a joyful celebration of this Disney Channel original series. Cast and crew will talk about their favorite moments, songs, and behind-the-scenes stories from season one, along with some fan surprises and hints at what’s to come in season two! The panel will be moderated by Doug Bensimon, executive director, Current Series, Disney Television Animation. Room 6A

11:30-12:15 p.m.: “THE SIMPSONS” – Join “The Simpsons” writers, animators — and special guest moderator, “Gravity Falls” creator and “The Simpsons” superfan Alex Hirsch — as they reveal the adventures planned for “The Simpsons” in season 34 and beyond! Take a sneak peek at Treehouse of Horror XXXIII — and the never-before-attempted bonus Halloween episode! That’s right — TWO HALLOWEENS IN 2022! Secrets will be revealed! Games will be played! And freebies — including original artwork — will be given away! Live in person for the first time since 2019! Come and be astounded at how we let ourselves go! Ballroom 20

12:30-1:45 p.m.: “AMERICAN DAD!” and “FAMILY GUY” -It’s a Smith-family Funday with “Steve” (Scott Grimes), “Klaus” (Dee Bradley Baker) and “Jeff Fischer” (Jeff Fischer) plus executive producer & co-creator Matt Weitzman, executive producer Joe Chandler, co-executive producer Nicole Shabtai and moderated by “American Dad!” alum Jordan Blum who will treat “American Dad!” fans to a first look at scenes from all new episodes coming soon to TBS…plus a few other exciting announcements and surprises!

THEN

Join us for an exclusive, first look at “Family Guy’s” Season 21 premiere episode and watch the full episode months before the rest of the world! After, you will get special sneak peek at all of the hilarity and hi-jinks that will be coming next fall! Ballroom 20

3:00-3:45 p.m.: “THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS” –From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, “The Orville” is finally back for season three and on HULU! Join the full crew of the U.S.S. Orville: Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman, along with executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and co-producer Tom Costantino to talk all things Orville and see an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode from New Horizons! Ballroom 20

6:45 – 7:45 p.m.: “HAMSTER & GRETEL” –Join the cast and creative team behind Disney Channel’s “Hamster & Gretel”as they present a first look at the hilarious new superhero series before it premieres. Renowned animation veteran and creator Dan Povenmire, co-creator of the hit series “Phineas and Ferb,” will be joined by co-producer and story editor Joanna Hausmann, and select cast members (to be announced), for a discussion about the world and the characters of this new music-filled animated series, moderated by actress and comedian Liza Koshy. Room 6A

Sunday July 24

12:00-1:00 p.m.: FX’s “MAYANS M.C.” Screening and Q&A – Described by The Playlist as “one of the best series on TV,” FX’s fuel-injected drama series “Mayans M.C.” returns to San Diego Comic-Con for a special screening and a LIVE not-to-be-missed conversation with Elgin James (co-creator/executive producer/director/writer) and series stars JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa), Raoul Max Trujillo (Che “Taza” Romero), Frankie Loyal (Hank “Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas), Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez), Gino Vento (Nestor Oceteva), JR Bourne (Isaac Packer), Emily Tosta (Letty) and Vanessa Giselle (Hope). “Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Join us for an unforgettable panel moderated by IndieWire’s Jim Hemphill. Hall H

1:15-2:15 p.m: FX’s “WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” brings the World’s Greatest Vampire Nightclub to San Diego! Mix it up with the hottest vampires (and their familiar) to come out of Staten Island in hundreds and hundreds of years! Join special guests Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Kristen Schaal (The Guide) as well as Paul Simms (EP/writer), Stefani Robinson (EP/writer), Yana Gorskaya (co-EP/director/editor) and Kyle Newacheck (co-EP/director) for a spirited conversation and be among the first humans to set eyes on a brand-new episode. Do not miss this electrifying event! “What We Do in the Shadows” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. BAAAaaaaat! Hall H