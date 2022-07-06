‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Gets Paramount Hall H Panel at Comic-Con

Paramount is kicking off Comic-Con 2022 with the first Hall H panel of the annual event with “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” the studio announced on Wednesday.

The Hall H panel kicks off Thursday, July 21 at noon.

Paramount Pictures, in partnership with eOne, will bring the world of Dungeons & Dragons to life with their one-of-a-kind Tavern Experience.

Inside, visitors will find a 20-minute, immersive experience for unique photo ops, exclusive takeaways, and a chance to sip on Dragon Brew while interacting with your favorite Dungeons & Dragons creatures and characters. Boss Logic-created custom artwork will be printed as limited-edition takeaways for those who go through the Tavern Experience in San Diego. Quincy’s Tavern led the recipe direction for the tavern’s Dragon Brew (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) that will be served to guests during the experience.

Hall H panel attendees will also receive an exclusive, collectible “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” poster.

Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue, the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Tavern Experience will be open to the public at the following times:

Thursday, July 21 — noon – 10 p.m. PT

Friday, July 22 — 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 23 — 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. PT

To reserve your spot, keep a lookout on the film’s social channels for when the RSVP site launches soon. There will also be a stand-by line on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no charge for admission and the experience is open to the public for all ages.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opens in theaters March 3, 2023.