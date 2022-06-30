A documentary about the life and career of Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, is in the works from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures, the companies announced Thursday.

Alexandre O. Philippe is directing the untitled documentary film that’s being billed as the definitive movie about the 91-year-old “Star Trek” and “Boston Legal” icon, and the producers plan to debut footage from the film at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Shatner will speak on a panel held in Hall H as moderated by “Clerks” director Kevin Smith.

“For years I’ve had people approaching me to do a documentary about my life, but I turned them all down because it didn’t feel like the right fit. Alexandre and I hit off right away, and when I heard how Legion M wanted to incorporate audiences to be a part of it, it was perfect. Fans have been responsible for my career — it only seems right that they should own this doc,” Shatner said in a statement.

Legion M is a fan-owned entertainment company that currently has 35,000 shareholders and allows fans to invest directly in a project. Fans can do the same with the Shatner documentary and own a physical share in any potential profits the documentary earns. In the past, they’ve been behind films such as “Colossal,” “Mandy” and “Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose,” which just recently wrapped production and stars Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd.

“From make-believe starship captain to a real-life rocketman, William Shatner has led one of the most unique and best-lived lives on the planet. While we all know him from his iconic roles, the REAL William Shatner is even more interesting. We’re thrilled to be working with Alexandre and the top-notch team at Exhibit A, and excited to give fans around the world an opportunity to be a part of Bill’s legacy,” Legion M co-founders Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison said in a joint statement.

Exhibit A Pictures is Philippe’s documentary film company along with Kerry Deignan Roy and Robert Muratore, and the company is behind documentary films such as “The People Vs. George Lucas,” “Doc of the Dead,” “78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene,” “Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on ‘The Exorcist'” and most recently “Lynch/Oz,” which premiered at this year’s Tribeca.

“I grew up watching Bill Shatner on a black-and-white television in Switzerland. My first memories of him are from Columbo and The Twilight Zone. He is a modern Renaissance man. Ubiquitous. Unavoidable,” Philippe said in a statement. “His range as an actor (Roger Corman’s ‘The Intruder,’ anyone..?) is as staggering as the depth of his wisdom and curiosity; and I couldn’t be more excited by this opportunity to craft an up close and personal portrait of a man who fascinates me, through some of the important themes he openly tackles in his most vulnerable autobiographical songs. This intimate film will illuminate little-known and rarely seen aspects of Bill’s career and philosophy, and also reexamine some of his most iconic roles and cultural moments through a brand-new lens.”

Investment terms for the Shatner documentary have yet to be released.

Alexandre O. Philippe and Exhibit A Pictures are managed by Peter Van Steemburg of XYZ Films.