Mondo’s first year under their new home at Funko is kicking off with a bang at San Diego Comic-Con, where Mondo is due to unveil a bevy of exclusive posters, vinyl soundtracks and collectibles at the first in-person SDCC since 2019.

TheWrap can exclusively reveal two items that will be available at SDCC (with online options as well). First up is Phantom City Creative’s “The Suicide Squad” poster for the 2021 film, written and directed by James Gunn. The Starro Variant edition of 120 will be available at the Mondo booth (#5137) on Friday, July 22. The 24”x36” screenprint is $75.

And for those of you who can’t make the trek to Comic-Con, the regular 24”x36” screenprint will be available online at Mondo’s shop on Friday, July 22. This one’s an edition of 250 and runs $50.

“The Suicide Squad” Variant Phantom City Creative

“The Suicide Squad” by Phantom City Creative

TheWrap can also reveal another item available only at the Mondo booth on Friday, July 22: “Doom Patrol”: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) on vinyl with artwork by Mike Saputo. The soundtrack by Clint Mansell and Kevin Kiner is for the first season of the fan-favorite HBO Max series.

The “Doom Patrol” vinyl is limited to 500 and is an SDCC Exclusive ‘Super Zeroes’ 2XLP Color Vinyl. The cost is $45.

“Doom Patrol” Season 1 Soundtrack (Mondo)

These reveals are in addition to the various other items Mondo will be selling both at Comic-Con and online, so stay alert next week and keep your dial tuned to TheWrap for reporting and covering from on the ground at SDCC 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs from July 20 – July 24.