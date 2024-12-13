‘Wicked,’ ‘Conclave,’ ‘Shōgun’ Among Nominees for Costume Designers Guild Awards

Familiar titles in film and TV made the cut for the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), which were announced Friday.

“Conclave,” “Emilia Pérez,” “The Substance,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “Wicked” were among the nominated films that have started to become ubiquitous on the awards trail this season. On the TV side, Emmy juggernaut “Shōgun” was not only nominated, but it was also one of just three projects to receive multiple nominations. In addition to a nod for Carlos Rosario’s costumes in Excellence in Period Television, FX’s “Shōgun” picked up two more nominations, for James Holland, in Excellence in Costume Illustration.

Disney+’s “Agatha All Along” also received three nominations (Excellence in Contemporary Television, Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television, both for Daniel Selon, and Excellence in Costume Illustration, for Imogene Chayes), and Fox’s “The Masked Singer” got two (Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television, for Steven Norman Lee and Luke D’Alessandro, and Excellence in Costume Illustration, for Barbra Araujo).

Both “Dune: Part Two” and “Dune: Prophecy” were nominated in the sci-fi/fantasy film and television categories, respectively.

“I am thrilled to congratulate all the nominees for this year’s CDGA,” Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, said via statement. “Your exceptional creativity and dedication continue to elevate the art of costume design. We look forward to celebrating your incredible achievements on this magical evening. Best wishes to each nominee.”

The 27th CDGA will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at The Ebell of Los Angeles. All winners will be announced live at the event.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 27th CDGA.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Challengers,” Jonathan Anderson

“Conclave,” Lisy Christl, CDG

“Emilia Pérez,” Virginie Montel

“The Fall Guy,” Sarah Evelyn, CDG

“The Substance,” Emmanuelle Youchnovski

Excellence in Period Film

“The Book of Clarence,” Antoinette Messam, CDG

“Gladiator II,” Janty Yates, CDG & Dave Crossman

“Maria,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Nosferatu,” Linda Muir

“Saturday Night,” Danny Glicker, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” Colleen Atwood, CDG

“Borderlands,” Daniel Orlandi, CDG

“Dune: Part Two,” Jacqueline West, CDG

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” Jenny Beavan, CDG

“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell, CDG

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Agatha All Along” (“Seekest Thou the Road”), Daniel Selon, CDG

“Baby Reindeer” (Episode 4), Mekel Bailey

“Emily in Paris” (“The Grey Area”), Marylin Fitoussi

“The Gentlemen” (“Refined Aggression”), Loulou Bontemps

“Hacks” (“Just for Laughs”), Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG

Excellence in Period Television

“Bridgerton” (“Romancing Mister Bridgerton”), John Glaser

“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” (“Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals”), Lou Eyrich, CDG and Rudy Mance, CDG

“Palm Royal” (“Maxine Throws a Party”), Alix Friedberg, CDG and Leigh Bell, CDG

“Ripley” (“IV La Dolce Vita”), Maurizio Millenotti and Gianni Casalnuovo

“Shōgun” (“Ladies of the Willow World”), Carlos Rosario, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

“Agatha All Along” (“If I Can’t Reach You/Let My Song Teach You”), Daniel Selon, CDG

“Dune: Prophecy” (“The Hidden Hand”), Bojana Nikitovic

“Fallout” (“The Target”), Amy Westcott, CDG

“House of the Dragon” (“The Red Dragon and the Gold”), Caroline McCall

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (“Doomed to Die”), Luca Mosca, CDG, Katherine Burchill and Libby Dempster

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” (“Killer Dolls”), Gioffrè Vincenzo

“Dancing with the Stars” (“Soul Train Night”), Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Daniela Gschwendtner, CDG

“The Masked Singer” (“Who Can it Be Now?”) Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Luke D’Alessandro, CDG

“Saturday Night Live” (“Ariana Grande Host”), Tom Broeker, CDG, Ashley Dudek and Cristina Natividad

“We’re Here” (“Oklahoma, Part 3”), Diego Montoya and Marco Morante; Derek Anthony Purcell and Amber Watkins

Excellence in Short Form Design

“Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé” (Verizon), Shiona Turini, CDG

“Chapter 1: ‘Launderette’ reimagined with Beyoncé” (Levis), Shiona Turini, CDG

“Dandyland: 102”, Rafaella Rabinovich

“Tick Tick Tick,” Samantha Kuester, CDG

“Volkswagen: An American Love Story,” Jenny Eagan, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration

“Agatha All Along,” Imogene Chayes, CDG Illustrator

“Joker: Folie à Deux,” Edwardo Lucero, CDG Illustrator

“The Masked Singer,” Barbra Araujo, CDG Illustrator

“Shōgun,” James Holland, CDG Illustrator

