Warner Bros. Film’s head of production and development Courtenay Valenti is stepping down after more than three decades with the studio.

Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, announced today that the executive will depart at the end of October.

“Leaving WB after 33 years was not an easy decision to make,” said Valenti. “Reflecting on my time at

Warner Bros., I feel extraordinary pride in what my colleagues and I have contributed to the studio and

to the big screen. And tremendous gratitude for the time spent with them and some of the most dynamic and creative icons of cinema.

Valenti continued, “I want to thank David Zaslav, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy for their support as I begin my next chapter. They are passionate about storytelling, cinema, filmmakers and especially the theatrical experience. Equally, they love Warner Bros. as I do, and I know they will lead this legendary studio to great heights.”

In her early days at the studio, Valenti oversaw the development of hits like Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail,” Alfonso Cuaron’s “A Little Princess,” Brad Bird’s “The Iron Giant,” Cameron Crowe’s “Singles,” Robert Zemeckis’ “Contact” and Gregory Nava’s “Selena.” The veteran exec also supervised the last four films in Warner Bros.’ “Harry Potter” franchise and spin-off series “Fantastic Beasts,” including “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” earlier this year.

Valenti leaves behind current and upcoming projects “Elvis,” Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” “The Color Purple” and “Mad Max” prequel “Furiosa.”

“We’ve known Courtenay and been admirers of her work for many years,” said De Luca and Abdy. “She’s

been an integral part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ success for over three decades and has had a hand in

guiding some of the studio’s most popular and successful films. She’s well-respected across the creative community, she’s beloved here on the lot, and she will be greatly missed. We know that she’ll be hugely successful in her next endeavor and join all of her colleagues in wishing her the very best.”