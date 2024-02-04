After 24 years, Larry David is back for one final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — yes, really!

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series, which stars David as an over-the-top version of himself, offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. To keep the narrative spontaneous, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is executive produced by David, Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer, with Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey serving as co-executive producers.

Read on for more details surrounding the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 release schedule:

When does “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 Premiere?

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 premieres Sunday, Feb. 4.

What time does “Curb” Season 12 come on HBO and Max?

New episodes premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO every Sunday through April 7. The episodes will be available on Max starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 will have a total of 10 episodes. The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 : Sunday, Feb. 4

: Sunday, Feb. 4 Episode 2 : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Episode 3 : Sunday, Feb. 18

: Sunday, Feb. 18 Episode 4 : Sunday, Feb. 25

: Sunday, Feb. 25 Episode 5 : Sunday, March 3

: Sunday, March 3 Episode 6 : Sunday, March 10

: Sunday, March 10 Episode 7: Sunday, March 17

Sunday, March 17 Episode 8: Sunday, March 24

Sunday, March 24 Episode 9: Sunday, March 31

Sunday, March 31 Episode 10: Sunday, April 7

Who is in the cast of Season 12?

Starring alongside David in Season 12 are Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), J.B. Smoove (“Mapleworth Murders”), Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Vince Vaughn (“Wedding Crashers”) and Tracey Ullman (“Tracey Ullman’s Show”).

Is this really the final season?

Larry David says this is the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and while he’s said it before, he’s maintaining that he’s done. Still, HBO has said the door will always remain open if he chooses to return.

