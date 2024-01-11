Larry David Is Going Out With a Bang in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12 Trailer | Video

HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is bidding its creator and star Larry David farewell in a new trailer for its 12th and final season, which will premiere Feb. 4.

“I think this is the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” David says in the trailer, which features Sammy Davis Jr.’s “I’ve Gotta Be Me.” “How is something good happening to me?”

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series, which stars David as an over-the-top version of himself, offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. To keep the narrative spontaneous, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Starring alongside David in Season 12 are Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), J.B. Smoove (“Mapleworth Murders”), Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Vince Vaughn (“Wedding Crashers”) and Tracey Ullman (“Tracey Ullman’s Show”).

Other stars who make appearances in the trailer include Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Sharlto Copley (“District 9”).

“I’m going to be honest. I’m disappointed. I was really expecting more from a childhood hero,” Copley tells David, to which he replies: “I really did the best under the circumstances of a person who hates people, and yet, had to be amongst them.”

In addition to David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is executive produced by Garlin and Jeff Schaffer, with Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey serving as co-executive producers.

