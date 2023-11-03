“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 will return to HBO in February. Network CEO Casey Bloys announced the premiere month during a Thursday media event in New York.

The series will join other HBO shows in early 2024 including Season 4 of “True Detective,” subtitled “Night Country,” and the second installment of the true crime docuseries “The Jinx.”

New series “The Regime,” “The Sympathizer” and “Jerrod” are also expected to premiere in the first half of next year. Starring Kate Winslet, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Hugh Grant, “The Regime” stars Winslet as the Chancellor of a fictional Central European autocracy and chronicles her crumbling authoritarian rule. As for “The Sympathizer,” that one is based on the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen. It stars Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. and follows a North Vietnam plant in the South Vietnam army who is forced to flee to the U.S. toward the end of the Vietnam war. Both “The Regime” and “The Sympathizer” will be miniseries. Finally, “Jerrod” is a docuseries that will come from comedian and frequent HBO collaborator Jerrod Carmichael and will chronicle his day-to-day life.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” isn’t the only major tentpole series expected to return to the network in 2024. Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” is currently expected to premiere in the summer of next year. Max titles “Hacks” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls” are also expected to release new seasons.

Many of these projected dates are based on the assumption the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike will resolve in the near future.

The last time “Curb Your Enthusiasm” released a new season was in 2021. That installment ran from October to December, the common release time for Larry David’s comedy. In fact, the only seasons to run early in the calendar year were Season 4 and Season 10.

Created by David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” first premiered in 2000. It released new seasons fairly consistently until it took a multi-year hiatus from 2011 to 2017 and again from 2017 to 2020. As for whether or not Season 12 will actually be the series’ finale, that still remains to be seen.

“We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do,” Bloys said, according to Deadline. “He knows it’s been an open invitation, so I think he’s going to decide if he wants to do more or whether this is going to be the final season, I would guess before it airs.”