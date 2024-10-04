Charlamagne Tha God stepped in as guest host on the latest episode of “The Daily Show” to share that he already knows Donald Trump is going to claim victory after the 2024 Presidential Election, even if he doesn’t win.

“Election day is just one month away, and I don’t want to spoil it for you, but, I already know the results: Donald Trump is going to declare victory,” Charlamagne explained. “Yes, he’ll declare victory if he wins, and he’ll steal it if he loses.”

He continued, “Trump has never accepted a loss in his life. You really think the first time he’s going to be cool about it is if he loses to a Black woman? Trump hasn’t had a good relationship with a Black woman since they took Aunt Jemima off the syrup.”

As far as how Charlamagne knows Trump’s going to try to pull a fake victory: “He tried to steal the last one!” Adding to Charlamagne’s predictions, he mentioned the 165-page filing from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith released this week, which includes new revelations surrounding Trump’s interference in the 2020 presidential election. They range from more on Trump’s rocky relationship with his former veep Mike Pence to Trump’s phone call log the day of Jan. 6, 2021.

Charlamagne said the criminal activity reminds him of the popular “Ocean’s” heist franchise.

“Jack Smith just dropped another 165-page court document about it, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned from heist movies, is that there’s always a sequel,” Charlamagne said. “‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Ocean’s Twelve,’ ‘Ocean’s Thirteen,’ ‘Oceans …. Eight’? Y’all need to learn to count. I’m not saying Donald Trump is Danny Ocean, but he did bankrupt more casinos.”

Charlamagne shared his take on the “heist crew” Trump has shuffled together, including Steve Bannon and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, to keep an eye on polls and recruit poll watchers come November.

“Trump’s getting his crew back together, putting the team of MAGA loyalists inside to get him past security,” Charlamagne said. “We know, because they literally told us. That’s right — Trump’s recruiting more people to work the polls than Magic City. Poll workers and poll watchers are supposed to be impartial, but they got a whole army of Karens to police the polling place like it’s a Juneteenth cookout.”

Voting has already started in some states, with Election Day just a month and a day away — what Trump and his team will do next remains to be seen.