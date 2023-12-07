“The Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne Tha God weighed in Tuesday night on Liz Cheney’s heightened warnings of a Donald Trump dictatorship if he were to be reelected in 2024 — and he sees a world where it could happen.

“I agree with Liz Cheney: If Trump becomes president, he’s never — and I mean never — leaving office again,” Charlamagne said before joking: “If you were facing that many charges, you would barricade yourself in the White House, too!”

The radio host and television personality was of course nodding to the 91 criminal charges across four indictments that the former president currently faces relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, voter fraud in Georgia, hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and more.

Charlamagne posited that at this point, Trump is only interested in a second term as president for a chance at legal immunity.

“I don’t even think Trump wants to be president. He just likes the immunity. If being host of ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ means you couldn’t go to prison, he’d be campaigning for that, too,” the host said.

“And by the way, people aren’t just guessing,” Charlamagne continued in the segment. “Trump’s out there saying what he’s going to do. He’s said he’ll sic the military on protesters, open interment camps for illegal immigrants and shut down media outlets that criticize him — and you know he will, because the last time he was president, he reportedly tried to get the justice department to investigate ‘Saturday Night Live’ for making fun of him. This dude was really going to send David S. Pumpkins to Guantanamo!”

The host then said that despite popular left-wing consensus, conservatives aren’t 100% to blame for Trump’s continued power in the Republican Party.

“I know we’re all blaming Republicans for a potential Trump comeback, but it’s not all on them. It’s on Democrats, too,” Charlamagne said, joking that Democrats are the party that cried fascist. “Every single election, they say the Republican nominee is going to destroy America. They said it about Mitt Romney — Mitt Romney! At this point, Romney’s just a reusable grocery bag away from being a Democrat. Even now if Nikki Haley won the nomination, Democrats would say, ‘She’s going to end democracy, too.’ The problem is, Trump actually will. But people are tuning it out because Democrats have been crying fascist for so long.”

But don’t worry — according to Charlamagne, there is a way to trick Trump into losing out on his 2024 reelection campaign all on his own: reverse psychology.

“Act like you like him, OK? All the MAGA care about is owning the libs, so just embrace Trump, then they’ll reject him,” Charlamagne said. “I want y’all to endorse him at drag queen story hour. Get Lin-Manuel Miranda to write a hip-hop musical about him. Or better yet, let’s hold a Black Lives MAGA rally.”

Watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.