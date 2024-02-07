Dakota Johnson Calls Out Hollywood Execs for Not Trusting Indie Creatives: ‘It Is Going to Make Us Implode’

“Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring,” the star of “Madame Web” says

Dakota Johnson attends the "Madame Web" photo call at Claridge's Hotel on Jan. 31, 2024 in London
Dakota Johnson attends the "Madame Web" photo call at Claridge's Hotel on Jan. 31, 2024 in London (Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson shared her honest outlook on the current state of Hollywood and the production process for creators, saying that the lack of trust from “the people who run streaming platforms … is just going to make us implode.”

In an interview with L’Officiel ahead of the release of Sony’s “Madame Web,” Johnson expressed frustration over the difficulties of getting projects that aren’t typical, formulaic tentpoles made. Johnson has long leaned into such indie storytelling with projects like “Daddio” and “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” but she remained open-minded when the “Madame Web” role came along. The superhero movie hits theaters Feb. 14.

“The people who run streaming platforms don’t trust creative people or artists to know what’s going to work, and that is just going to make us implode,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking. It’s just f–king so hard. It’s so hard to get anything made. All of the stuff I’m interested in making is really different, and it’s unique and it’s very forward in whatever it is.”

Johnson chalked up the roadblocks to the Hollywood’s fear of thinking outside the box in favor of “the safe thing.”

“People are just so afraid, and I’m like, ‘Why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave?’ It just feels like nobody knows what to do and everyone’s afraid. That’s what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing and the safe thing is really boring.”

Ultimately, the “Fifty Shades” trilogy star revealed that she is “discovering that it’s really f–king bleak in this industry. It is majorly disheartening.”

Johnson, who recently hosted “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Justin Timberlake, went on to describe what drew her to the star character in the Marvel movie that she calls a “departure” for the universe.

“I don’t discriminate against movie genres when it comes to how I choose things or what I do. I heard that this was going to be made, and it was interesting to me that the main character’s superpower is her mind, and that she is a woman,” Johnson said. “That is something that I can really get behind. That’s very real to me, and it’s really powerful and sexy.”

