Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are tapped to star in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” from Farrell’s “After Yang” director Kogonada. The project is based on an original script from Seth Reiss (one of the writers of “The Menu”), with Imperative Entertainment producing and 30West financing.

Plot details for the project are being kept under wraps, but the official release describes it as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.”

Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Ryan Friedkin will produce the feature, along with Reiss and Youree Henley. Kogonada, Ilene Feldman and Original Films’ Ori Eisen are executive producers. The film will shoot this spring in California, with CAA Media Finance and 30WEST representing the film’s worldwide distribution rights. (Even without knowing what the movie is about, doesn’t it scream A24?)

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” will mark Robbie’s official follow-up to her record-breaking, Oscar-nominated “Barbie.” Earlier last year she also appeared in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” and produced Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” which got a fair amount of buzz but failed to woo the Academy voters. Farrell, similarly, is coming off of his Oscar-nominated turn in “The Banshees of Inisherin” and has a pair of prestige television titles on the horizon – detective show “Sugar” for Apple TV+ (streaming on April 5) and “The Penguin” for Max, which serves as a spin-off of his character from “The Batman,” set to debut this fall.

Imperative Entertainment was most recently responsible for Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated epic film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which the company developed and produced. Other recent Imperative projects include the limited series “Black Bird,” and the Oscar nominated film Triangle of Sadness. Upcoming projects include Apple’s new drama series “Moth to Flame,” starring Taron Egerton, and the feature film “The Wager,” which, like “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is based on the nonfiction book by David Grann and, like that earlier film, will be directed by Scorsese and star Leonardo DiCaprio.