Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs: ‘There’s No Way to Feel Sad’

While “Barbie” star Margot Robbie didn’t receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, she doesn’t feel that’s a bad thing. “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” the actress said during a SAG panel on Tuesday night, her first comment on what fans online have called an egregious Oscars snub.

Neither Robbie nor “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig were nominated in the role of Best Actress and Best Director, respectively. Though the pair are included in this year’s nominations: Robbie is one of the producers listed for “Barbie,” which is part of this year’s Best Picture lineup. And Gerwig is nominated in Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing the script alongside Noah Baumbach.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” said Robbie. “But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie said she’s “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations, it’s so wild” and that she certainly understands the fan disappointment in the nominations. “I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry.”

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” Robbie said. “And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

Nearly every facet of popular culture has commented on “Barbie” and where it landed at the Oscars. Even former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly chimed in on it. In the episode of Kelly’s podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” released on Wednesday, the host addressed the major outcry from “Barbie” fans and critics.

“It’s so ridiculous now that women – now that we’re considered equals of course, and are getting treated like – [now] we deserve all the awards. All the women we choose need to be nominated for the positions we think otherwise, the f–g patriarchy. That’s literally what they’re tweeting out that … ‘they made a movie about the patriarchy and then the patriarchy kept them down,” she said.

