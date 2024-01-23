Ryan Gosling, a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee for “Barbie,” released a statement on Tuesday expressing gratitude for the recognition — while also pointedly criticizing the Academy for its omissions of director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” his statement read.

He continued, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Gosling, a two-time Best Actor nominee, joined a chorus of disapproval regarding the matter. The Internet defended the “Barbie” director and star and questioned the logic behind their absence in the Best Director and Best Actress categories. (Gerwig was cited in Best Adapted Screenplay and Robbie, as a producer, for Best Picture.)

“Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 f—king 24, you cannot make this up,” one person posted on X. Another said, “Greta Gerwig made feminist ideals completely digestible for the masses, so of course she wouldn’t be nominated by the Academy.”

“Barbie” cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, nominated for his work on “Killers of the Flower Moon,” told TheWrap that he was startled by the Gerwig snub.

“Greta made a groundbreaking piece of cinema, one that is going to be remembered for years and years to come,” he said. “Of course art is always subjective and these awards races bring competitiveness, but all the other nominations that ‘Barbie’ earned were because of her vision. This was her film.”

Even Justine Triet, a Best Director nominee for “Anatomy of a Fall,” said to TheWrap, regarding Gerwig’s snub, “I am a huge fan of Greta Gerwig, a huge fan, for what she’s doing as a director and as an actress.”

Read Gosling’s full statement, below:

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no “Barbie” movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”