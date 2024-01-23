

“Anatomy of a Fall” director Justine Triet was watching television in Paris on Tuesday afternoon when she learned that her film “Anatomy of a Fall” — a sly, mysterious French drama about marriage — received five Oscar nominations. That includes Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

“We were so, so stressed before the announcement,” Triet told TheWrap on a Zoom call from her producer’s office. “And then when we saw the nomination for the script, we were so happy, but then it kept continuing with the other nominations in other categories. I was crying.”

Triet is just the eighth woman ever nominated for Best Director. When we shared this fact with her, she responded, “What!? Somebody else told me that it’s very rare for women. I didn’t know this. Wow. This is crazy. I’m trying to enjoy every minute of this and it really means a lot, but that’s crazy.”

But three out of the 10 nominees for Best Picture were directed by woman (“Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” Past Lives”) and that is a record.

“I am a huge fan of Greta Gerwig, a huge fan, for what she’s doing as a director and as an actress,” Triet said. “And I was very impressed by Celine Song [the director of “Past Lives”]. I’m very proud to be with this gang in that category.”

One of the morning’s biggest surprises was America Ferrera’s Best Supporting Actress nod for “Barbie.” When TheWrap spoke with her, she was, understandably, elated.

“I grew up watching the Academy Awards and looking for proof that I could one day be there,” said Ferrera. “And I found that in, you know, any woman of color or a person outside of the dominant stereotype of movie star. So it really makes an incredible impact when people see people who reflect them in these cultural moments that are about celebrating value.

She added, “To be in that room representing millions of people who maybe feel like it’s more possible for them to to be valued and celebrated in our culture — it means everything to me.”

Supporting Actor nominee Ryan Gosling did not hide his disappointment that the film’s director and star were overlooked because “there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

This year’s Oscar race was led by Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” with 13 nominations.

BEST PICTURE

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, Producers, “Past Lives”

“We are so honored that The Academy recognized Past Lives, the bold and original first film of Celine Song, an important new voice in filmmaking. This nomination validates the hard work of many crafts people and artists in New York, our home, and Seoul. We are grateful to our partners at A24 in their continued support of courageous filmmaking teams.”

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Our journey from the Croisette to this moment has been nothing short of astonishing. Watching audiences around the world discover and champion this film has been an adventure we’ll never forget. Thank you to our department heads, cast, crew and everyone who came out to the theaters around the world; you made today possible. To our fearless leader Justine Triet, her incredible partner in craft and life, Arthur Harari, and NEON – we share this with you. We are truly honored and moved by this recognition. Next stop, Dolby Theater!”

Mark Johnson, “The Holdovers”

“I am truly humbled to find our movie The Holdovers honored with so many nominations in one of the strongest years for movies in some time. Alexander Payne’s singular vision compelled us all to forge a complicated movie that embraces what we all have in common with one another and sends the audience out into the light of both forgiveness and compassion. We cannot thank the Academy enough for taking to heart a movie that reminds us of what it is to be both painfully and gloriously human.”



BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“It’s deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on Killers of the Flower Moon. It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long. I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized—our many years of friendship and Robbie’s growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen.”



BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

“I’m thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film, NYAD, Jodie Foster. Onward!!!!”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for this unparalleled honor. It has been a great blessing in and of itself to be a working actor at all, and to get to tell a story like “Killers of the Flower Moon” is beyond what I could have ever hoped for. I both share and owe this moment to the incomparable Martin Scorsese, who honored the voices and wishes of the Osage Nation with such fortitude, and to my gracious and legendary co-stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, and especially Leonardo DiCaprio. His immense, exceptional talent and heart made this possible, I am forever a proud and grateful friend. I also want to acknowledge the rest of the amazing cast and crew that I was lucky enough to work with, including so many talented Osage and Indigenous artists, advocates, activists, leaders and storytellers. Indigenous excellence shaped this magnificent film, both in front of and behind the camera, at all levels of production. It’s all the more sweet to get to share this honor with the legendary Six Nations Cayuga and Mohawk musician Robbie Robertson, Osage Nation composer Scott George, Marty, Bob, Thelma Schoonmaker, Jacqueline West, Rodrigo Prieto, Jack Fisk and all who were a part of bringing this difficult and necessary story to fruition on such a masterful scale. A heartfelt congratulations to Annette, Sandra, Carey and Emma — you are all astounding and inspire me endlessly…I struggle to believe I’m in your company. To each of these humans, I say Iitaamiiksistsikomiit; I hope you all enjoy this beautiful day.”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

“We poured so much love and joy into Maestro. I’m brimming with gratitude today and huge pride for the rest of the Maestro team! Thank you to Bradley for handing me this gift of a role and an experience. I fiddled with Felicia’s lighter all morning, keeping the point of all of this close to my heart. I’m so grateful to the Academy- we are going to have the best time ever dressing up and paying tribute to this extraordinary couple.”

BEST ACTOR

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

“To be amplified for my work for portraying this American Hero is everything to me. When my name is called, so is Bayard Rustin’s. What an extraordinary honor. My heart is bursting with joy.”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” (Cooper is also nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay)

“We are all so grateful to be recognized along all of these incredible works of art this year. And the performances from every actor who I so admire. Thank you to Jamie, Alex & Nina Bernstein for allowing their parents’ story to be out there in the world and thank you to the Academy. We are very honored to be included.”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

“I’m genuinely flabbergasted by this morning’s news. It’s such an incredible honor to be acknowledged by the Academy like this. And such an amazing thrill to be a part of such a wonderful Hollywood tradition. I’m so happy for this beautiful film, for the entire cast and incredible crew, for the great folks at Focus, for our producer Mark Johnson, writer David Hemingson, and my Holdovers family, Da’Vine and Dominic. Alexander Payne has been an incredible friend and collaborator, and I will be forever grateful to him for giving me the kind of role every actor hopes to play. My love and thanks to everyone!”



Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”



Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

“My thanks to The Academy for this recognition not only of my work, Cord’s, Sterling’s and Laura’s but the work of everyone who poured their talent into our film. We did this together. We loved making “American Fiction.” We thought it might be special. To be included among the other nominees this year is a beautiful acknowledgment of our efforts to make it so. And thank you to MRC, T-Street and Orion/Amazon/MGM for walking the walk with us, so that our film could be made, seen and touch others the way it touched us. ‘Let them love all of you.’”



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon

“It was a privilege and a joy to work with Marty Scorsese, Leo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and the full cast and crew of Killers of the Flower Moon. It was also a mission for us. We committed to honestly and sensitively representing the history and spirit of the Osage People. To Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and the entire Osage Nation, thank you for trusting us with your story.”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer“

“Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it’s a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company.”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

“I have the unbelievable privilege of making movies as a job. To be recognized by The Academy among the best is an honor that exceeds all one’s expectations as an actor. Thank you to our brilliant filmmaker, Yorgos and thank you to the audiences who gave this film a chance. Congratulations to my Poor Things family for all the love today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

ANIMATED FEATURE

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Coming in as new directors for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we were entrusted with continuing to tell Miles’ story in our own style and worked diligently alongside the many artists and production crew to bring something truly unique and original to the Spider-Verse. We are elated for our work on this film to be acknowledged by the Academy and are thankful to our entire crew for going on this adventure with us.”

Peter Sohn, director, and Denise Ream, producer, “Elemental”

“Thank you to the Academy for this incredible honor. It’s been the greatest joy, watching as people around the world have connected so deeply with the story of Elemental. This film is special to us because while Elemental was always a love story at its core; it is also a story about the bonds of family and the unconditional love between parent and child. So, while we share this nomination with the entire cast and crew at Pixar, we also share it with our parents for the sacrifices they and all parents have made to allow their children to follow their dreams. We are forever grateful.”

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, “Nimona”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this Oscar nomination for Nimona! They say it takes a village, but in the case of the tumultuous journey of getting Nimona to the screen, it took many villages over eight years. This nomination is such a wonderful celebration of the hard work, passion, and belief so many people had in making this film a reality, and an incredible acknowledgment of typically underserved communities in animation, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For seeing the power in this story of acceptance and the need to be seen for your true self, we want to thank the Academy for recognizing that this film was truly a labor of love.”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, “May December”

“We are shocked and deeply moved, thank you to the Academy! This means so much coming from the writer’s branch which surely contains every one of our heroes. We are forever indebted to Todd Haynes for his mastery and singular vision. Thank you to Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton who brought these characters to life with such nuance and vulnerability. Thank you also to our wonderful producers Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Sophie Mas, Chrstine Vachon & Pam Koffler, the entire cast and crew, and Netflix who has championed the film with such love and care. We’re gonna go celebrate with a thick, sweet, dry slice of coconut cake.”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

“Thank you so much to the Academy for this tremendous recognition — it’s such an unbelievable honor. I am overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. And for my first film…crazy. Some of the experience working on a debut film is secretly questioning if you belong, if people will support your vision. It has been equal parts scary and rewarding to make this film and release it into the world. It is with immense gratitude to those who championed my vision that I now get to be among these giants of screenwriting. Congratulations to my amazing producers – Christine, David and Pam – and A24 for nurturing this film and working tirelessly for it. And thank you to our incredible cast – Greta, Teo and John, our film would not exist without you. There’s an Eastern concept in our film called In-Yun, which is the miraculous connection and love we have with each other just by being in the same place at the same time. It’s the result of thousands of lives we’ve shared before this one. Our entire filmmaking team felt this deeply while making Past Lives. Today’s news makes me feel like many of our filmmaking peers felt the same way. Thank you.”

David Hemingson, “The Holdovers”

“I am thrilled and honored to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay alongside so many amazing films. I’m overjoyed for my good friends and fellow Holdovers, Paul Giamatti, Da’vine Joy Randolph and Kevin Tent. All love and glory to our director, the brilliant Alexander Payne, who made this dream a reality and without whom none of this would have happened. Dominic Sessa: you are a young genius with perfect hair, and I love you. Thanks to Mark Johnson, Focus Features and Miramax, and massive thanks to the Academy for warmly embracing our story of three broken people, stranded on a snowy island, who find love and form a family.”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE



Maite Alberdi, director of “The Eternal Memory”

“I am thrilled and so moved to receive this nomination, Thank you to the Academy, to my fellow documentary filmmakers, and to Sheila, Liza, Nina, and our partners at MTV Documentary Films for their belief in The Eternal Memory. It is an honor to represent Chile, and Latin America in this category, and I share this nomination with the whole team that worked on this film.

Augusto Góngora, the protagonist of The Eternal Memory was also a documentary filmmaker, and he gave me a great lesson about motivations. During Pinochet’s dictatorship he made clandestine newscasts, documenting the pain and fragility of a country. When I invited him to participate in my film he said: “Many people opened the doors of their homes to me to show their fragility, so, why wouldn’t I show my own in mine? A film must always exist in spite of everything.”

In this story we learn there is an emotional, personal and collective memory that is permanent. This is where love resides and sustains us all our lives – this is The Eternal Memory.”

Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo, directors of “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“We are absolutely delighted that the Academy has recognized Bobi Wine: The People’s President. Bobi and Barbie have been under house arrest as recently as this week, making this nomination a timely reminder of the continued fight for democracy, around the world. This film and this nomination has the power to influence the future of Uganda and its 44 million people living under the current regime. Thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support our film.”

Kaouther Ben Hania, director of “Four Daughters”

“Thank you so much to The Academy for this tremendous honor. Olfa and her daughters’ story resonated with me because it was so complex and fascinating but ultimately needed to be told, and it’s a privilege to share their story. To be recognized by the Academy for the second time, and especially by my documentary filmmaker colleagues, is truly incredible, and the entire team is so excited and so grateful.”

Nisha Pahuja, “To Kill a Tiger”

“I am beyond thrilled that To Kill a Tiger has been nominated for an Academy award. This is an extraordinary honour for the creative team behind this 8 year journey and it’s a testament to the tireless group of women working outside the normal ecosystem to ensure this story is seen and does what it needs to in the world. We’re here, at this moment because a farmer in India, his wife and their 13-year old daughter had the courage to demand her human rights. We are grateful to the National Film Board of Canada, our Executive Producers and everyone on the team for their support. It is our hope and intent that this film will encourage other survivors to seek justice and that men stand with us in our fight for gender equality.”

COSTUME DESIGN

Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenehimer”

“I’m ecstatic to receive my first Oscar nomination, it is a dream come true! Having the privilege to work alongside Chris Nolan and the entire Oppenheimer team has been one of the greatest thrills of my career. I am over the moon. Thank you, thank you.”

Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

“Thank you to Yorgos Lanthimos for taking me on this wild journey. It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the great privilege of working with such a wonderfully talented cast and creative team!”



Jaqueline West, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“I am thrilled to be amongst such incredible talent nominated today for the Academy Awards. I’d like to first thank Martin Scorsese for entrusting me to work on such a powerful and momentous film. I’d like to also send my deepest gratitude to the Osage Nation who allowed us to tell their story, including my friend Julie O’Keefe, who gave me the perspective necessary to represent this history.”

EDITING

Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers”

“There is truly nothing better than being nominated by one’s peers. I am incredibly grateful and thrilled beyond belief. Working with Alexander Payne is hands down the best. Our ongoing collaboration truly means the world to me. I know I speak for the whole Holdovers family when I say we couldn’t be prouder of our film, how it’s been received, and now embraced by the Academy.”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

“Thank you to my director Yorgos Lanthimos for taking me along this fantastic adventure! My best wishes for Yorgos and Emma and all our entire great team!”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Shona Heath, “Poor Things”

“Out of this world! What a feat of genius of Yorgos Lanthimos to put this film together with the help of Element and Searchlight and Bella (Emma Stone) leading the way. It’s been a roller coaster and we are all still hanging on!!”

James Price, “Poor Things”

“Congratulations to our team. From the art department, set dec, props, construction, model makers, sculptors, greens, and beyond. Without each and every one of your huge contributions, Poor Things would never have been realized.”

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

“I’m honored to be nominated alongside my friends from Poor Things. Making this film has been such an extraordinary artistic journey, and being given the freedom to write music without any creative inhibition, to fully interpret and fall in love with Bella’s world, and to work with such talented and kind people has been a true privilege. My gratitude to Yorgos for asking me to write the music for Poor Things is impossible to put into words.”

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

“What a thrill to wake up and see so much of Oppenheimer’s cast and crew recognized by our peers in the Academy. I’m very proud to have been on this journey with them, under the sincere and devoted leadership of Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, to realize this triumph of a script. The support and creative freedom we felt from Universal allowed us to be exceptionally focused on the task at hand, and for that I’m profoundly thankful. And to the extraordinary musicians who believed in this score and poured so much of themselves into the process: Thank you. I share this honor with all of you.”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (from his final interview before his death in August 2023)

“I feel that the score is unexpected in many ways and authentic to the heart of the story. For me, it’s a kind of perfection to be able to go all the way around this big circle. Starting at Six Nations when music comes along in my life, when that button gets pushed that says, “This is the direction that you’re going to go in, it’s already laid out,” and then to my history with Martin Scorsese all the movies leading up to Killers of the Flower Moon. The fact that we’re getting to do a Western and a movie about Indians in our own way, you couldn’t have written this. We’re in awe ourselves that our brotherhood has outlasted everything. We’ve been there. We’ve been through it. I am so proud of both our friendship and our work. They have been a gift in my life.”

Jared Levine, Robertson’s longtime manager and close friend

“Robbie would have been thrilled to receive this acknowledgment. He felt that “Killers of the Flower Moon” was the pinnacle of his creative partnership with Marty. My only wish is that they could have shared this time, and recognition together.”

ORIGINAL SONG



Jon Batiste, “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing “It Never Went Away.” Making music is an act of survival. There was a stretch of time during which my wife Suleika was in the hospital and we weren’t sure she’d make it. This song began as a lullaby, so she could have a restful aura in the hospital room.

Congratulations to my co-writer, Dan Wilson, and thank you to Netflix, Mercury Studios, Higher Ground and our brilliant director, Matthew Heineman, for sharing our story with the world. We are grateful to be surrounded by love.”



Billie Eilish and Finneas, “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“We are so incredibly honored to receive a nomination for “What Was I Made For?” As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us. We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire. Our deepest gratitude and thanks go out to the incomparable Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for their genius vision and execution, the entire Barbie cast and crew, Lucky Chap Entertainment and the Warner Bros. Pictures team. Thank you to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well. And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song. We are truly honored. Thank you.”

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“We’re excited and grateful beyond words. This really is the highest honour to be recognized by our peers and heroes from the Academy. And in a year of so many extraordinary songs – including those from our incredible fellow Barbie contributors. It’s a testament to Greta Gerwig’s power to inspire and bring out the very best in everyone around her. Thank you so much.”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Matteo Garrone, “Io Capitano”

“This is a great honor. We are so grateful and happy that the adventure of Io Capitano continues. Our hope is that the film and the story about a journey through the eyes of a young person dreaming of a better life will continue to reach audiences all over the world.”

Wim Wenders, “Perfect Days“

“It’s such a great honor for me to represent Japan in the Oscars, the country of my great cinematic master, Yasujiro Ozu. “Perfect Days” was carried by his spirit, so I couldn’t be happier to see it nominated.”

J.A. Bayona, “Society of the Snow”

“We are so grateful to the Academy for recognizing Society of the Snow with two wonderful nominations today. We are happy to be able to tell this story that, through the power of cinema, aims to show how, in the worst moments, we can give the best of ourselves. I share the Best International Film nomination with the entire Spanish film industry, our Uruguayan, Argentinean and Chilean crew and all the human group behind the society of the snow. Like the Andes odyssey, it has been a collective effort. I share the joy with all of them. Vamo’ arriba!”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT



Sheila Nevins, director of “The ABCs of Book Banning”

“I am honored to have the support of the Academy for The ABCs of Book Banning, which focuses on an urgent issue that threatens our democracy. We are not only confronting book banning in the United States, we see book banning around the world, and it is part of the frightening under-belly of suppression and hate. Since the completion of the film, the number of books banned in the U.S. has tripled from 2,000 to 6,000 books. Access to truthful information is under threat. This not only affects one of us but all of us in all countries. Around our world up to forty percent of books are banned. This is where we are headed. And that’s why I am motivated that The ABCs of Book Banning in all languages will bring attention on a global scale. The nomination today makes a significant statement. It has the potential to empower those working for change. And we need action now.”

John Hoffman and Christine Turner, directors/producers of “The Barber of Little Rock“

“This amazing recognition from our filmmaking peers exceeds our wildest expectations. The real power of this beautiful nomination is the bright light it shines on Arlo Washington and the Little Rock community he’s dedicated his life to lifting up.”

Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot, co-directors of “The Last Repair Shop”

“We are enormously grateful to the Academy’s Documentary Branch for lifting up this story and we are deeply honored to lead the charge to bring The Last Repair Shop to the 96th Oscars. This film is about magnifying love and the people whose love makes the world go around. The fixers. The helpers. Those who lift us up with song. It is our duty to support and encourage and applaud them. Love, music, healing; these are the things that make the world go around and we found that story in an inconspicuous corner of LA’s public school district. This nomination is a win for the repair shop, for Los Angeles, and for all music loving people who believe in the will to repair. In many places in the world, young people have zero access to musical instruments. This nomination can help send a powerful message. You can’t stop the music.”

Sean Wang, director of “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó“

“In the spring of 2021, as hate crimes targeting elderly Asian people dominated headlines, I turned a camera on my grandmas who are inseparable best friends. Despite being a combined 182 years old, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó have infectious youthful spirits, and together we made a film that humanizes and honors them. Thank you to the Academy for acknowledging our film and helping these one-of-a-kind women in my life feel seen.”

Joanna Natasegara, executive producer of “Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó“

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for Sean and the team. Celebrating the joy, resilience and love of a film like Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó in this moment in time seems to be just what the world needs.”

LIVE ACTION SHORT

Misan Harriman, David Oyelowo, Nicky Bentham, “The After”

“Words cannot describe how incredibly happy we are! David, Nicky and I would like to thank the Academy for recognising this film. We also want to thank our team who all played their part in this labour of love and finally Netflix for giving us the opportunity and platform to reach so many people through the magic of film. Through this film we hope to share the message that it’s ok not to be ok.”

CINEMATOGRAPHY



Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

“This is an honor that will never get old. Thank you to all my fellow cinematographers in the Academy for bestowing this high honor. Thank you to the intrepid crew of Maestro and most of all thank you to Bradley Cooper for bringing me aboard this beautiful journey.”

Edward Lachman, “El Conde”

“I am so appreciative that my crew, Pablo Larraín, Fabula Productions, and Netflix have been honored with this recognition for all of our work.”

VISUAL EFFECTS

VFX Supervisor Guy Williams, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“I am incredibly proud of the work our team at Wētā FX contributed to on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. It was an honour to play a part in bringing the final chapter of the Guardians’ story to life, and to have that work recognised by the Academy with a nomination is the cherry on top. In the words of Peter Quill himself, we hope it looked cool.”

Alex Wuttke, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

“On behalf of the whole Mission visual effects team, we’re honored and thrilled to be nominated for our work. It genuinely wouldn’t have been possible without the work and support of the entire crew.”

Simone Coco, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

“I am overwhelmed with emotion at this incredible honor. To be nominated for best VFX at the prestigious Oscars is a dream come true and I would like to thank everyone who helped make this become a reality, to all the productions, artists and technology crew at ILM. Congratulations to all the nominees and best of luck!”

Neil Corbould, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

“It is an amazing honor to be nominated for an Oscar and I extremely proud that it is for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1. The Mission Impossible movies set the standard for special and visual effects and I am so happy to have been apart of it. A massive thank you goes out to Academy and also to Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie for giving me the opportunity to work on such a great franchise.”

Jay Cooper, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor, “The Creator”

“From the very start, we knew making this film would require a leap of faith.The Creator was a passion project for all involved and the craft and artistry that went into it from our fearless leader, Gareth Edwards to production designer James Clyne, our DPs Greig Fraser and Oren Soffer, and of course our amazing global visual effects team really shows. I’m thrilled that our team’s work has been recognized with this nomination and I’d like to thank the visual effects branch of The Academy for this incredible honor. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Ian Comley, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor, “The Creator”

“It’s an opportunity to highlight the amazing work by the entire ILM / VFX Team, and to celebrate the trust and close filmmaking collaboration we had with Director Gareth Edwards, who guided beautiful photography, inspiring designs and visual effects into the stunning world realised on screen. Thank you.”

Andrew Roberts, On Set Visual Effects Supervisor, “The Creator”

“Thank you to The Academy for this tremendous honor. I’m so grateful to our visionary director Gareth Edwards and the outstanding team of visual effects artists at ILM for breathing life into this film. This nomination represents the skill and passion of so many talented artists.”

Neil Corbould, Supervising Special Effects Supervisor, “The Creator”

“Thank you to the academy for the nomination for visual effects for The Creator. A massive thank you also goes to our director Gareth Edwards for putting his trust in me and my team for helping him get his vision on to the screen. What a fantastic day!”

SOUND

Johnnie Burn, sound designer, “The Zone of Interest”

This is such an extraordinary moment in my life, to be honoured by the Academy. Three years ago Jonathan Glazer said to me we are going to make a film about the holocaust but we are only ever going to hear the atrocities, and never go inside the camp. To be honest I panicked at the responsibility and thought he was mad. I am so grateful to Jonathan, Jim Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska, A24, Film4 and Access for their faith in the sound, and I really couldn’t have done this without Simon Carroll, Brendan Feeney, and Max Behrens and all at Wave Studios, but mostly I am so very happy that more people will get to see the movie and its powerful message.

Tarn Willers, sound mixer, “The Zone of Interest”

I am thrilled to receive this nomination! I’m delighted and at the same time humbled that our work has been recognised in such a way. This nomination of course extends to Mateusz Stasiak, Jimi Ogden and Fillip Sulima, my team whose work and creative ideas made this possible. And thank you to Jonathan Glazer, Jim Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska, A24, Film4 and Access for their dedication to this important film.

James Mather, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

“A huge thanks to our peers at the Academy for this nomination. It’s a strong year and we feel especially honored to be amongst these artists.”

Chris Burdon, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

“So thrilled for the whole sound team to get this amazing recognition. We are very fortunate to work with film makers who really appreciate the importance of sound.”

Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

“Wow! What an honor to be recognized by our peers and receive this amazing nomination! :)”

Chris Munro, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”

“Thanks to Tom and McQ for their leadership. It is great honour to be representing the amazing teamwork gaining this much appreciated recognition from our peers.”

Tom Ozanich & Dean Zupancic, “Maestro” and “The Creator”

“We are so honored and grateful to the Academy for these incredible nominations. We are so proud to be a part of both of these top tier teams. These two films are very different from each other but were both labors of love so this is an overwhelming joy!”

Additional reporting by Andi Ortiz