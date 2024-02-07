Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal Circle Celine Song’s ‘The Materialists’

Celine Song’s tender romantic drama “Past Lives” just earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, but she’s not slowing down and her next feature, a romantic comedy called “The Materialists,” has some big names circling it: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. Song will write, direct and produce the new film.

“The Materialists” concerns a matchmaker who falls in love with one of her wealthy clients. Who Johnson, Evans and Pascal are playing remains to be seen and no additional details have been released.

While none of these actors have officially signed on yet they are keenly interested in the project. Like “Past Lives,” “The Materialists” will pair Song with A24, Killer Films and 2AM. Producers include Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler for Killer Films and David Hinojosa of 2AM. A24 will handle the global release.

It’s unclear how Pascal is going to squeeze “The Materialists” in, given how full his 2024 schedule is with the second season of HBO’s breakout “The Last of Us,” plus completing work on Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel, the upcoming “The Mandalorian & Grogu” feature and a rumored role in Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four.” But a new Celine Song movie is definitely something you find the time for. Pascal also recently appeared in the Sundance favorite “Freaky Tales.”

Johnson can be seen in the “Spider-Man”-adjacent blockbuster “Madame Web,” premiering next week, while Evans recently lent his voice to the great Netflix animated series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” and can be seen in the Christmastime action movie “Red One” later this year.

A24 also has “The Zone of Interest” in the Best Picture race and has everything from the lesbian bodybuilding thriller “Love Lies Bleeding” to a two-part Steve Martin documentary to Alex Garland’s sci-fi epic “Civil War” coming out in 2024.