Dan Fogelman NFL Drama Lands Series Order at Hulu

Dan Fogelman has extended his creative partnership with Hulu with a new drama series centered on the NFL, TheWrap has learned.

The new show, which is currently untitled, has received a series order from Hulu, with the “This Is Us” creator serving as a writer and executive producer. Details about the plot are being kept under wraps, though the series will take place within the world of the NFL and will involve a generational family component, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Produced by 20th Television and Skydance Sports, the new series will be executive produced by Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal, as well as David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold and Jason T. Reed for Skydance Sports. Fogelman is currently under an overall deal at 20th Television.

Fogelman is also at the helm of another upcoming Hulu series, titled “Paradise,” which stars “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown as the head of security for a former president, who will be played by James Marsden. Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”) and Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life”) will also be featured in the series, which hails from 20th Television. “Paradise” will be executive produced by Fogelman, Brown, Rosenthal and John Hoberg.

Details regarding the plot for “Paradise” were similarly kept under wraps, with the script only going to top execs at 20th Television and Hulu being before picked up to series.

In addition to “Paradise,” Fogelman serves as an EP for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which is currently rolling out its fourth season on the streamer.

While “This Is Us” incorporated some sports-centric storylines, Fogelman also co-created and executive produced Fox drama series “Pitch,” which centered on Genevieve “Ginny” Baker (Kylie Bunbury) as the first woman to play in Major League Baseball. After debuting in fall 2016, “Pitch” was canceled after one season on Fox.