Demand for Hulu’s Exclusive Content Is at an All-Time High, While Churn Is at an All-Time Low | Charts

Hulu has remained a top contender in the streaming landscape in recent years. With the third-largest TV and total catalog among SVOD platforms (behind Netflix and Max), Hulu attracts an audience to the Disney Bundle that seeks more than just Disney content.

Licensed cable network shows play a crucial role in Hulu’s strategy, especially since the platform heavily relies on such content. Notably, Hulu is the exclusive broadcaster of most FX titles in the US. Over the years, FX has contributed around 3-4% of the TV shows available on Hulu, but its content drives about 6-7% of Hulu’s TV demand — demonstrating how FX shows consistently outperform their availability, sometimes doubling their impact.