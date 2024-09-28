Demand for Hulu’s Exclusive Content Is at an All-Time High, While Churn Is at an All-Time Low | Charts

Exclusive FX series like “The Bear” and “Shogun” have helped drive subscriber engagement

Parrot Analytics
Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko on Shogun
Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko on 'Shogun' (Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

Hulu has remained a top contender in the streaming landscape in recent years. With the third-largest TV and total catalog among SVOD platforms (behind Netflix and Max), Hulu attracts an audience to the Disney Bundle that seeks more than just Disney content.

Licensed cable network shows play a crucial role in Hulu’s strategy, especially since the platform heavily relies on such content. Notably, Hulu is the exclusive broadcaster of most FX titles in the US. Over the years, FX has contributed around 3-4% of the TV shows available on Hulu, but its content drives about 6-7% of Hulu’s TV demand — demonstrating how FX shows consistently outperform their availability, sometimes doubling their impact.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

