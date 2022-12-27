How streamers stack up

2022 marked the first year releasing movies on streaming wasn't just a COVID measure. (Getty Images, Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

How the Streamers’ Movie Catalogs Stack Up, According to Demand | Charts

by | December 27, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Year in Review: This year as theaters opened up again, releasing films on streaming came into its own as opposed to just being a COVID workaround

It’s already established that streaming changed the film industry. Streaming releases were an important way of keeping the film industry alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when movie theaters had to stay closed for an unspecified period and releases were postponed. Even though some of the people involved with filmmaking expressed their grievances at streaming releases, this strategy hasn’t gone away with the reopening of movie theaters.

Disney’s “Turning Red” is the most in-demand streaming-released movie so far in 2022, with more than 52 times the demand for the average movie. The movie was released on Disney+ and at limited theaters in the U.S. due to the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant in January 2022. In spite of this, that movie has been very successful in the U.S. market, being in the top five most in-demand of all movies in 2022 thus far.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

‘Glass Onion’ Dominates Netflix Christmas Week With 82 Million Hours Watched
white lotus

Top 10 Shows ‘The White Lotus’ Fans Are Watching Right Now | Chart
Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith in "That '90s Show"

‘That ‘90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith Are Back in the ‘Hair Chair’ in Behind-the-Scenes Clip (Video)
glass-onion-daniel-craig

A ‘Glass Onion’ Spoiler Q&A With Rian Johnson
noah centineo the Recruit netflix

‘The Recruit’ Joins Netflix’s Domination of Most-Streamed Series Rankings | Charts
big tech 2022 best and worst dall-e

4 Winners – and One Loser – of Big Tech 2022 | PRO Insight
Nightmare Before Christmas

How Seasonal Demand for Christmas Movies Builds and Then Quickly Falls | Charts
chris rock selective outrage netflix

Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Special Will Debut in March – Watch the First Teaser (Video)

The 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix (December 2022)
amazon ai dall-e

How Amazon Uses AI to Automate Work at Its Corporate Headquarters | PRO Insight
Matilda the Musical

‘Matilda the Musical’ Film Review: The Kids Are Revolting, in the Best Way