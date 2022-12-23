house of the dragon hbo

"House of the Dragon" (HBO)

HBO Max’s Latest Show Cuts Are Making a Dent Without ‘House of the Dragon’ for Cover | Charts

by | December 23, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer needs to proceed with caution in future cuts to its catalog or find another huge hit to increase demand

HBO Max recently announced another round of show cancellations and removals from its platform, echoing the first wave of cuts that caught fans off guard in August. At that time, a hugely successful “House of the Dragon” premiere helped make up for the loss of shows that were removed from HBO Max that month. Now that demand for that massive hit has died down, we are beginning to see the effects of these decisions impact the top level demand for HBO Max’s catalog.

The total demand for HBO Max’s catalog of shows was relatively flat from July through October. The first season of “House of the Dragon” aired episodes weekly from Aug. 21 to Oct. 23 and helped to offset any drop in demand from the August cuts. However in November, total demand for shows on HBO Max was down nearly 4% from what it had been in July, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Wattpad WEBTOON President Says User-Created IP Is the Answer for a Franchise-Hungry Hollywood
Harry & Meghan netflix

People Are Hate-Watching Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ – and Keeping the Show in High Demand | Chart
Live Nation Ticketmaster

What’s Next for Live Nation Amid Federal Probes and Bad Blood From Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now
Avatar 2 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Babylon I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Holiday Box Office Preview: ‘Avatar 2’ Expected to Hold Top Spot as Several New Films Hit Theaters
ai wave chatbot

Chat GPT Proves That AI Could Be a Major Threat to Hollywood Creatives – and Not Just Below the Line | PRO Insight
the-santa-clauses-tim-allen

Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Is Keeping the Entire Tim Allen Franchise in Demand | Charts
telemundo-peacock-world-cup-ratings

Ratings: Telemundo’s World Cup Finale Coverage Up 65% From 2018 Game
amy-robach-tj-holmes-gma3

What’s Next for ‘GMA3’ After Suspension of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: ‘It’s Just a Mess’
harry-and-meghan

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ for Top Streaming Show | Charts
avatar-top-gun-maverick

Can ‘Avatar 2’ Mimic ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With a Long Box Office Run?