hbo-max

"The Time Traveler's Wife," "Raised by Wolves," "Love Life" and "Westworld" (HBO)

Will HBO Max’s Content Cuts Help or Hurt Warner Bros. Discovery in 2023?

by | December 16, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The yanking of ”Westworld“ and ”Love Life“ from the streamer is designed to appease Wall Street, not consumers, one expert says

While consumers may revolt over HBO Max yanked shows like “Westworld” and “The Nevers” to license them to third-party free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services, industry insider say Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest cost-cutting measures actually plays well to investors.

The move signals that CEO David Zaslav and his team believe “siloing certain assets is no longer the best way to maximize value,” Monroe Capital’s head of media finance Matthew Rosenberg told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

female-cinematographers

How Female Cinematographers Defy Hollywood’s ‘Abysmal’ Odds for Success: ‘Never Let It Deter Me’
Santa Clauses Tim Allen

Disney+ Renews ‘The Santa Clauses’ – as Demand Drops 12% for the Tim Allen Show | Chart
The Holiday Sitter

Hallmark and Netflix Are the Top Destinations for Holiday Movies, According to New Survey | Charts
westworld-season-4-evan-rachel-wood

‘Westworld’ and Other Shows Pulled by HBO Max to Be Licensed to Free Ad-Supported Streamers

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now
avatar-2-the-way-of-water

‘Avatar 2’ Probably Won’t Match the Original’s Box Office Record – But There’s a Way (of Water)
female-directors-sony-disney-paramount

Hollywood’s Woman Problem: Disney, Paramount Have No Wide-Release Films With a Female Director This Year – While Sony Had 6
Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson in "Minx" (HBO Max)

‘Minx’ Star Jake Johnson Says Season 2 Will Finish Filming Despite Cancellation
Netflix for sale

How the Feds May Have Just Handed Netflix Over to Comcast | PRO Insight
amc-networks-streaming-walking-dead

Has the Shrinking AMC Networks Become the Walking Dead of the Streaming Wars? | Analysis
Netflix 1899

Netflix’s ‘1899’ Is Reigniting Demand for German Series – 2 Years After ‘Dark’ Ended | Charts