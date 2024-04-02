A Guide to All the Shows Dan Schneider Made for Nickelodeon

Dan Schneider has received a renewed spotlight as of late thanks to “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” Available to stream on Max, the Investigation Discovery docuseries launched with four episodes, with an upcoming fifth episode featuring another Drake Bell interview quickly getting the green light after the show’s two-night debut last month.

Starting as a writer at the network that specializes in kids and teen content, Schneider quickly rose in the ranks as his projects gained fame. However, his behavior has since been called into question by some of the child actors he worked with at the time.

In front of the camera, Schneider starred in “Head of the Class” in the late ’80s, and even wrote one episode. He also appeared in “Good Burger” (1997).

We’ve rounded up a list of all the shows that Schneider was involved in — not including the “Good Burger” films or “Big Fat Liar” (2002), for which he wrote the screenplay — to various capacities:

“All That” (1994-2005) – Head Writer

Schneider wrote the pilot and worked as head writer on “All That” from 1994 to 1998, becoming the showrunner in Season 3. He left after the fourth season to create “The Amanda Show,” but eventually returned as showrunner when the new cast replaced the originals in Season 7 in 2002. He also held producer and executive producer credits throughout its run. The show was cancelled after 10 seasons in 2005, and Schneider was not a part of the 2019 revival.

“Kenan & Kel” (1996-2001) – Writer

Schneider produced and wrote the script for the “Kenan & Kel” pilot in 1996 before getting a co-executive producer title for Seasons 1 and 2. He also wrote multiple episodes of the first two seasons through 1997, and received a consultant credit until the Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell-led show ended in 2001.

“Guys Like Us” (1998-1999) – Creator

Schneider has a creator credit on “Guys Like Us,” which starred Maestro Harrell, Bumper Robinson and Chris Hardwick, as well as Linda Cardellini. It aired for one season on UPN.

“The Amanda Show” (1999-2002) – Creator

He also served as the creator of “The Amanda Show,” which was centered on child star Amanda Bynes, who previously worked with Schneider on “All That.” Drake Bell and Nancy Sullivan guest-starred on the show, as did fellow “Drake & Josh” alum Josh Peck.

“What I Like About You” (2002-2006) – Co-Creator

Schneider has a creator credit alongside Wil Calhoun for “What I Like About You,” starring Bynes, Jennie Garth and Wesley Jonathan. He also got an EP credit for the WB show’s first two seasons and wrote the first two episodes.

“Drake & Josh” (2004-2007) – Creator

Image via Nickelodeon

A spin-off of “The Amanda Show,” Schneider’s “Drake & Josh” starred Bell and Peck as polar opposite brothers who took on life together, when little sister Megan (Miranda Cosgrove) wasn’t meddling and making things difficult for them. Schneider was also a writer and EP, and is also credited on the made-for-TV movie, “Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh”

“Zoey 101” (2005-2008) – Co-Creator

Schneider shared creation credits with Scott Fellows on “Zoey 101,” which starred Jamie Lynn Spears after her brief time as part of the second “All That” cast. Despite executive producing and writing many of the original episodes, he only received a based on credit for 2023’s “Zoey 102” sequel film.

“iCarly” (2007-2012, 2021-2023) – Creator

Miranda Cosgrove starred in Schneider’s “iCarly” alongside Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Jennette McCurdy, who wrote about “The Creator” in her book “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Additionally, Schneider was a writer and EP, and also received a credit for creating the “iCarly” revival on Paramount+, which aired 2021 until 2023.

“Victorious” (2010-2013) – Creator

Created by Schneider, “Victorious” starred “Zoey 101” alum Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Liz Gillies and more as kids at a performing arts high school. Schneider is also an EP and was even credited for making the theme music alongside Dr. Luke.

“Sam & Cat” (2013-2014) – Creator

“iCarly” and “Victorious” fan-favorites McCurdy and Grande reprised their respective roles for this Schneider-created spin-off. He was also an EP.

“Game Shakers” (2015-2019) – Creator

The live-action sitcom featuring two 12-year-old girls was one of the last shows Schneider created. He was the executive producer and once again helped write the theme song.

“Henry Danger” (2014-2020) – Co-Creator

Schneider co-created “Henry Danger” alongside Dana Olsen. He again helped compose the theme song and was a writer and EP.

“The Adventures of Kid Danger” (2018) – Creator

Schneider received sole creation credit for the animated series based on characters from “Henry Danger.” He was also a writer and EP.

“Danger Force” (2020-2024) – Co-Creator

Creators on the “Henry Danger” spin-off included Christopher J. Nowak, Schneider and Olsen.

Despite his shows continuing to air after the fact, Nickelodeon formally cut ties with Schneider in 2018.

The fifth episode of “Quiet on Set” arrives April 7.