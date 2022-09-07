‘Dancing With The Stars’ Adds Charli and Heidi D’Amelio as Competition’s First-Ever Mother-Daughter Duo

TikTok breakout Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio, both stars of Hulu’s reality series “The D’Amelio Show,” have joined the cast of “Dancing With The Stars” for its upcoming 31st season, “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan announced Wednesday (which you can watch here).

Charlie, 18, and Heidi, 50, are breaking new “Dancing With The Stars” ground as the first family members to compete against one another. Adding to the historic drama — this season of the long-running competition series will be the first to air exclusively on streaming service Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC. “DWTS” will now be Disney+’s first-ever live series.

“I thought it was a prank,” Charli said on “GMA” Wednesday morning. “But when they were like, ‘No, this is real,’ I was so excited for the both of us — especially to do this together.”

The full cast of celebrities competing this season will be revealed Thursday, exclusively on “Good Morning America.”

Charli D’Amelio is the second most popular creator on TikTok with more than 146 million followers. She’s known for her dances on the app and will now see her skills tested in a more formal, televised challenge. Her reality series “The D’Amelio Show” also returns for Season 2 on Sept. 28. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company for ABC (which airs “Good Morning America”) and Hulu.

This season, “DWTS” host Tyra Banks will be joined by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, while Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough all return to the judges’ table.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.