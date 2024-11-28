‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Finale Scores 6.36 Million Viewers, Biggest Audience Since 2020

Ratings

The competitive conclusion brought in a record-breaking 32 million fan votes

Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson won Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars"
Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson won Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars" (CREDIT: Disney)

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Dancing With the Stars” concluded its 33rd season with a ratings bang.

Tuesday’s finale of “Dancing With the Stars” brought in 6.36 million viewers on ABC — the biggest audience the ballroom dancing show has seen since its Season 29 finale in November 2020, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

The finale episode also drew a 1.14 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, ranking as the show’s highest demo rating since the Season 29 premiere in September 2020. Tuesday’s episode further pulled in the show’s biggest demo viewership for a finale in seven years, since May 2018.

As five couples performed their final dances in the hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the finale saw a record-breaking 32 million votes as fans backed their favorite pairs.

Ilona Maher, Danny Amendola, Chandler Kinney, Joey Graziadei and Stephen Nedoroscik
Read Next
'Dancing With the Stars' Finale: Who Won Season 33?

In addition to scoring both its biggest total and demo viewership since Season 29, the Season 33 finale posted double-digit gains when compared to last season’s finale, increasing its total viewership by 16% and its demo viewership by 70%.

The “DWTS” finale excelled in other key demos as well, pulling in a 1.27 rating among adults 18-34, a 1.61 rating among women 18-49, a 1.9 rating among women 18-34 and a 0.65 rating among men 18-34.

Tuesday’s finale boosted ABC to win the night amongst its broadcast counterparts, with “DWTS” outpacing “The Voice” — its closest broadcast competitor — by 226% as the NBC show brought in a 0.35 rating. The “Dancing” finale also ranked as the highest rated regularly scheduled primetime entertainment telecast since NBC’s “This Is Us” finale, which brought in a 1.28 rating in May 2022.

Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” averaged a 0.77 rating, ranking as the No. 1 entertainment series among adults 18-49 for the first time ever.

As the final five couples — Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong; Danny Amendola and Witney Carson; Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson; Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten; and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold — took the stage for the last time this season, Graziadei and Johnson were crowned as Season 33’s winning couple.

DWTS
Read Next
'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Ratings Soar 24% From Last Year, Show Grows for Third Week in a Row | Exclusive

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments