‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale: Who Won Season 33?

This story contains spoilers for the Nov. 26 episode of “Dancing With the Stars”

In Tuesday night’s Season 33 finale of “Dancing With the Stars,” the five final couples competed for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with a “redemption” dance assigned by the judges in which they tackled a style they had previously gotten wrong.

The second round featured several eye-popping freestyle routines, including the showstopper of Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong — the first Black duo in the finale — staging a multi-decade tribute to renowned African-American dancers like the Nicholas Brothers that had Carrie Ann Inaba saying, “You’ve changed the future for people to come!” While Kinney seemed a shoo-in to take home the top prize, she shockingly ended in third place.

And the winner of Season 33 was “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson, with Olympian Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten taking second. Super Bowl champ Danny Amendola in fifth — despite a terrific Barbie and Ken freestyle — and gymnastic star Stephen Nedoroscik in fourth.

Backstage, Graziadei humorously told TheWrap, “I got a really nice bottle of a and we’re gonna get a little drunk, to be honest.”

Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson won Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” (CREDIT: Disney)

Earlier in the evening, Bruno Tonioli raved that Graziadei looked just as much of a pro as Johnson after they performed a dance he praised as “a sparkling jewel of a Cha Cha polished to perfection.” For their Freestyle, the couple performed a tennis-themed routine that Tonioli praised for combining traditional ballroom and a Busby Berkeley-style musical.

Earlier, Knney and Armstrong performed a redemption Jive to “APT.” by Rosé & Bruno Mars that Inaba proclaimed “amazing,” Derek Hough called “sensational” and Tonioli “a triumph.” The duo, who was the first to earn a perfect score this season, once again earned all 10s, as they did for their two-part freestyle, which was set to “Hellzapoppin’” by Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield.

Kicking off the finale, Nedoroscik and partner Rylee Arnold performed a Quickstep to the “Friends” theme song “I’ll Be There for You,” which earned two 10s and a 9. Tonioli praised his improved musical timing. Derek Hough raved, “You’re like a burst of sunshine, like two little antidepressants dancing across the floor ,just radiating joy,” while Inaba said the late Len Goodman would have been smiling “ear to ear” over the dance.

Brandon Armstrong and Chandler Kinney embrace after their historic freestyle during the Season 33 finale. (CREDIT: Disney)

Amendola and partner Witney Carson performed a Tango to “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone, a re-do of their dance from Week 1. The dance earned 27 points and Inaba praised him for being the most improved male contestant.

The duo then became Ken and Barbie for a Freestyle to “Pink” by Lizzo and “I’m Just Ken” from the “Barbie” movie, with Amendola showing off his abs and donning a blonde wig and the ridiculous fur coat like Ryan Gosling wore in the film. Hough and Tonioli both gave out 10s, with Inaba handing out a 9.

For her redemption dance, rugby star Maher performed a Jive to “Shake A Tail Feather” by Ray Charles. It earned 27 points. She went on to earn her first-ever perfect score for her Freestyle scored to “Femininomenon,” which had Inaba literally screaming, “My mind is blown! You leave me feeling so empowered.”

Witney Carson and Danny Amendola became Barbie and Ken for their freestyle dance during the Season 33 finale. (CREDIT: Disney)

Nedoroscik performed an “acrobatic and artistic” Freestyle to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay that involved him and Arnold dancing and balancing on the pommel horse. Inaba and Hough both got emotional, with a teary Inaba saying she didn’t want this season to end.

Every celebrity from Season 33 returned for the big night, even the first one eliminated, “Inventing Anna” subject Anna Delvey, who bluntly answered “nothing” when asked what she was taking away from the competition when she was cut in Week 1.

Season 32 champs Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy returned to the ballroom for a performance to “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan. Since her win, she turned 18, graduated from high school, went on tour and bought a car.

The night also saw a powerful tango between former pro dancers and choreographers Derek Hough and Mark Ballas.