‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Ratings Soar 24% From Last Year, Show Grows for Third Week in a Row | Exclusive

Ratings for “Dancing With the Stars” continued to climb with last week’s Disney night, which saw a 24% increase from last year’s episode, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As the remaining couples performed Disney-themed duets for the ballroom dancing competition series, Disney night brought in a 0.72 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen-live-plus-same-day viewers. That’s up 24% from last year’s Disney night, which scored a rating of 0.58.

Ratings for this year’s Disney night were also up 7% when compared to the previous week, which saw a 0.67 rating, marking the third week of growth in a row.

Disney night also scored a record-breaking number of fan votes with over 16 million. Total viewership also saw a solid uptick for Disney night, which brought in 4.85 million viewers, up from last week’s total viewership of 4.4 million for the dedication week episode.

Disney night boosted “Dancing With the Stars” to become the No. 1 most-watched entertainment program of the night in the 18-49 demo from the 8 to 10 p.m. time period, scoring a 85% advantage over CBS, which averaged a 0.39 rating, and a 95% increase over NBC, which scored. a 0.37 rating during the timeslot. “Dancing With the Stars” outpaced Fox, which averaged a 0.18 rating, by 300%.

With Disney night’s victory, ABC averaged a 0.58 rating, winning the night for the third week in a row among the broadcast networks. “Dancing With the Stars” has averaged a 0.69 rating to date this season, standing as the No. 1 entertainment program on broadcast in the 18-49 demo.

In addition to the key broadcast demo, Disney night also ranked as the No. 1 most-watched program of the night among kids 2-11, and hit a season high with a 0.33 rating.

Frontrunner and “Pretty Little Liars” star Chandler Kinney arrived back atop the leaderboard for Disney night as she appeared as her “Zombies 2” werewolf character, Willa. Other notable performances included Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher as Luisa Madrigal from “Encanto,” former “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran as Ariel, Joey Graziadei as Tarzan and Stephen Nedoroscik as Hercules.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+. New episodes are available to stream on ABC.com and Hulu the next day.