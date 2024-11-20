Daniel Craig Eyed to Star in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Sgt. Rock’ at DC Studios

Daniel Craig is being eyed to star in “Sgt. Rock” for director Luca Guadagnino at DC Studios. The duo were rumored to be circling the project for weeks on social media.

The script is written by Justin Kritzkes, who most previously wrote “Challengers” and “Queer” for the filmmaker. Plot details are being kept under wraps and there are currently no deals for Craig, Guadagnino and DC Studios.

According to Nexus Point News, who first reported the news back in September, “The film is expected to be a period piece set during World War II.”

Sgt. Rock is one of DC Comics’ most famous military characters and is the leader of Easy Company. Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, he first appeared in 1959’s “Our Army at War” before getting his own series in 1977 that ran for 11 years.

Craig and Guadagnino most recently worked together on A24’s “Queer” which is based on a slender William S. Burroughs novel of the same name, and will hit theaters on Nov. 27.

After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, where the film (and in particular Craig’s performance) won warm reviews, A24 picked up domestic rights, with Mubi acquiring the rights to distribute it in a number of international markets.

DC Studios did not respond to The Wrap’s request for comment.

