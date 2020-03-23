Danny DeVito Urges Self-Isolation to Protect the Elderly: ‘Next Thing You Know, I’m Outta There’ (Video)

"It's Always Sunny" star shared a cautionary video about the coronavirus

Danny Devito is begging people to stay inside to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the most vulnerable members of the population.

“Hi everybody, it’s Danny DeVito, and I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart all over the state of New York to say home,” the actor said in a video from ABC News.

DeVito put emphasis on the need to protect the elderly, who are at a greater risk of not surviving the virus than younger people or people with stronger immune systems.

“I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know, I’m outta there,” he continued.

“So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you, please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home and not spread this virus around. Thank you.”

DeVito even offered up a suggestion of what to do while in isolation.

“Watch a little TV why dontcha!” he said.

“It’s Always Sunny” marathon, anyone?

The 4’10” actor is known for his long and storied career in film and television, including roles like Louie De Palma in “Taxi,” Frank Reynolds on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Mr. Wormwood in “Matilda,” Penguin in “Batman Returns,” and many more.

Watch the video below.

