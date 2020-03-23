Danny Devito is begging people to stay inside to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the most vulnerable members of the population.

“Hi everybody, it’s Danny DeVito, and I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart all over the state of New York to say home,” the actor said in a video from ABC News.

DeVito put emphasis on the need to protect the elderly, who are at a greater risk of not surviving the virus than younger people or people with stronger immune systems.

Also Read: Jon Bon Jovi Crowdsources Lyrics for New Song About Coronavirus Pandemic (Video)

“I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know, I’m outta there,” he continued.

“So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you, please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home and not spread this virus around. Thank you.”

DeVito even offered up a suggestion of what to do while in isolation.

“Watch a little TV why dontcha!” he said.

“It’s Always Sunny” marathon, anyone?

Also Read: Rhode Island Postpones Primary Election From April to June 2 Amid Coronavirus

The 4’10” actor is known for his long and storied career in film and television, including roles like Louie De Palma in “Taxi,” Frank Reynolds on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Mr. Wormwood in “Matilda,” Penguin in “Batman Returns,” and many more.

Watch the video below.

“Young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know – I’m out of there.” Danny DeVito encourages people to self-isolate to prevent spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/TkyieGq9TE pic.twitter.com/L9ipmHaMYr — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020