Danny Elfman Sued for Defamation by Composer Who Accused Him of Sexual Misconduct

Composer Nomi Abadi sued Danny Elfman for defamation on Wednesday over comments Elfman made to Rolling Stone in 2023 about her previous accusation that he sexually harassed and assaulted her.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that “Defendant Danny Elfman peddled appalling lies for publication to Rolling Stone about Nomi, who had previously in an earlier lawsuit truthfully relayed facts corroborating his penchant to sexually abuse women. Why? As part of a harebrained ‘zero sum’ scheme by Elfman to prop up his checkered reputation by destroying Nomi’s credibility.”

“Defendant Elfman lied about Nomi, branding her as a scorned woman attempting to break up his marriage, and as someone who initiated nude photography,” the document also states. “As a result of Elfman and his representatives’ defamations, Nomi has suffered humiliation, both personally and professionally, within their shared composing industry, and online, and harm to her professional reputation and her occupation as a composer, musician, and educator.”

The lawsuit also states, “Elfman’s scheme involved him and his representatives communicating the following lies, among others, to Rolling Stone: (i) that Elfman did not engage in sexual misconduct towards Nomi; (ii) that Elfman never masturbated in front of her; (iii) that Elfman never inappropriately touched Nomi; (iv) that Elfman never placed his bodily fluids in a martini glass he presented to Nomi; (v) that Nomi is a scorned woman seeking revenge and money to make Elfman ‘pay for having rejected her’; and (vi) that Nomi invited Elfman’s misconduct, including by requesting that he take nude pictures of her.”

Abadi’s initial suit was first covered by Rolling Stone after she filed it in 2018. The outlet found that Abadi had told several friends about Elfman’s conduct and also filed an extensive police report.

Elfman denied the claims at the time and said in a statement that he “allowed someone to get close to me without knowing that I was her ‘childhood crush’ and that her intention was to break up my marriage and replace my wife. When this person realized that I wanted distance from her, she made it clear that I would pay for having rejected her.”

She and Elfman ultimately reached a settlement of $830,000 and an NDA. In 2023, Abadi sued Elfman for failing to make a payment toward that settlement amount.

Abadi’s newest lawsuit was filed by Amber Heard’s former lawyer Eric George. Elfman has hired Camille Vasquez, who famously worked for Johnny Depp in Heard and Depp’s televised 2022 Virginia trial.

Elfman was sued for sexual harassment by a second woman last October. The woman, identified as Jane Doe XX, accused Elfman of walking around nude while with her and against her wishes and masturbating without her consent as she lay sleeping full clothed in the same bed.