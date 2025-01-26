Dave Franco and Alison Brie Weigh In on Possible Luigi Mangione Role: ‘I Feel Fine About It’ | Video

Real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie aren’t against rumors that Franco could portray accused CEO shooter Luigi Mangione in a potential film, the pair told TheWrap at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Sunday.

Brie said she “feels fine about” the attention Franco has received since Mangione’s arrest. Franco bears a striking physical resemblance to the imprisoned Mangione, especially in his eyebrows and facial structure.

The actor was a little more reserved in his response. “Honestly, it’s hard for me to say anything because whatever I say about it, might get picked up everywhere now too,” he explained. “We’re going to cross that bridge if it comes.”

Brie and Franco star in “Together,” a supernatural thriller that tests the bonds of a couple who has recently moved to the countryside.

Franco has received a deluge of questions about a potential Mangione role since the latter was arrested in connection with the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He told The Hollywood Reporter that “everyone” who has his phone number has texted him, though he hasn’t received any offers about a part.

Thompson was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown in December while in Manhattan for a company investor meeting. The shooter was captured on video in the act and afterward in video taken by a taxi cab camera. They also etched the words “deny,” “delay” and “depose” on bullet casings found at the scene and notably did not target a bystander.

Documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney announced plans to develop a film about the shooting in December. Gibney’s film, which he will also produce through his Jigsaw Productions banner, will explore how killers are created and what Thompson’s murder says about our society and the values we place on who lives and who dies.