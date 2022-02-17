‘Dave’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

FX Chairman John Landgraf announced on Thursday that “Dave” has been renewed for a third season on FXX. The series stars comedian Lil Dicky (real name David Burd) as Dave, who is still trying to prove himself as a rapper. He co-created the series with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” producer Jeff Schaffer.

Season 1 and Season 2 are available to stream via FX on Hulu.

The logline for the show reads: “Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, a.k.a Lil Dicky, FXX’s DAVE is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. The series stars Dave Burd (“Dave”), Taylor Misiak (“Ally”), Andrew Santino (“Mike”), GaTa (“GaTa”), Travis Bennett (“Elz”) and Christine Ko (“Emma”).

“Dave” is co-created by Burd and Schaffer, who executive produce alongside Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson for SB Projects and Mike Hertz. FX Productions produces.