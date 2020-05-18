David Arquette Joins New ‘Scream’ Movie From ‘Ready or Not’ Directors

David Arquette has joined the cast of a new “Scream” movie that is in the works from the directors of “Ready or Not” and Spyglass Media Group, the company’s president of production Peter Oillataguerre announced Monday.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Arquette will reprise his role as Dewey Riley dating back to the original 1996 horror film “Scream” and will continue to pursue the mysterious killer Ghostface.

Though Arquette is the first member of the film’s ensemble to be officially announced, the filmmakers are in conversation with other legacy cast members.

Also Read: 'You Cannot Kill David Arquette' Wrestling Documentary Picked Up By Super LTD

Principal photography will begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when safety protocols are in place.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, better known as the filmmaking team Radio Silence, will direct the film. James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Castle Rock”) are co-writing the screenplay.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my ‘Scream’ family, old and new. ‘Scream’ has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy,” Arquette said in a statement.

Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak producing for Spyglass. The original film’s screenwriter Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer. And the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, will also executive produce alongside Williamson.

Also Read: Joe Keery Says His 'Spree' Character Is 'Highly Misguided' in Pursuit of Viral Fame (Video)

“It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the ‘Scream’ movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers. Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of ‘Scream’ to life,” Radio Silence said in a statement.

“I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next ‘Scream.’ Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. ‘Ready or Not’ was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the ‘Scream’ universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Williamson said in a statement.

“Just the fact that we get to sit in a room with Kevin Williamson and talk about a new ‘Scream’ movie is a dream come true for me. For years I’ve wanted to see a new ‘Scream’ movie, and now we get to help make one. We want this to be a love letter to the movies Wes and Kevin created together and to the fans,” Vanderbilt said in a statement.

Also Read: Blumhouse's 'The Forever Purge' Pulled From July Release

The late Wes Craven directed the original “Scream” in 1996, a meta-horror and slasher movie that called attention to its genre trappings and featured the now iconic villain Ghostface as the masked killer. The film spawned three more sequels as well as an anthology series that aired on MTV and VH1, and the four films have grossed more than $600 million worldwide.

Arquette played Dewey Riley in all four films of the “Scream” franchise. Arquette recently co-founded XTR, a new production studio, and can next be seen in Brea Grant’s upcoming ensemble feature comedy, “12 Hour Shift.” In addition, Arquette is in pre-production on the indie film, “Ghosts of The Ozarks,” starring Tim Blake Nelson and directed by Matt Glass and Jordan Wayne Long, both of which fall under his production company. His professional wrestling documentary, “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” was recently acquired by Super LTD for North American distribution.